Melissa Sargent (D-Madison announced her endorsement by the SEIU Wisconsin State Council for her candidacy for Wisconsin’s 16th Senate District:
The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Wisconsin State Council coordinates for Wisconsin’s eight SEIU locals. SEIU is the nation’s largest and fastest growing union with 2.1 million members nationwide and morethan 10,000 members in Wisconsin.
SEIU’s membership is among the most diverse in the labor movement and includes the public sector, building services and health care employees.
