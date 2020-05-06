Four years of academic study and leadership in several campus groups and activities paved the way for Hogan Veserat to earn one of the most significant awards presented at the UW-Whitewater 2020 campus awards ceremony.
The 2016 graduate of Monona Grove High School received the Wyman Distinguished Student Leader Award. He was one of nine nominees for the award, which was presented Sunday, May 3, in a virtual ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Being able to share the screen with so many incredible people today helped to put my experience into perspective,” Verserat wrote in a Facebook post later that day. “The institution that I have called home for the past four years has given me every opportunity I could handle and brought me into contact with countless go-getters from all walks of life.”
Veserat is a senior studying finance and marketing.
The award was presented by Chancellor Dwight Watson.
“The Wyman Distinguished Student Leader Award is the highest leadership award that is presented to a UW-Whitewater student at this recognition ceremony,” Watson said. “This award is presented to an individual who has been involved in a multitude of organizations and activities and has maintained a minimum GPA of 3.0 and is a graduating senior in the 2019-20 academic year.”
The award is named after Walker D. Wyman, 11th president at UW-Whitewater.
At UW-Whitewater, Veserat served twice as vice president of the student body, first as a sophomore and then again this past semester. “Being the vice president of the Whitewater Student Government, which is the shared governance group representing the student voice … has been a highlight of my time at UW-Whitewater, putting me in direct collaboration with some of the hardest working students on campus,” Veserat said. “This year has been a particular challenge as we were tasked with navigating a budget realignment and COVID-19.”
Another highlight of his leadership career at UW-Whitewater came from his time with the fraternity Delta Chi, where he served as chairman of its mental health and wellness committee and the committee for fundraising.
“The Wyman Distinguished Student Leader Award is often recognized as one of the highest honors for a student to receive,” Watson said. “To be nominated for this award indicates the high caliber of these individuals and should be commended.”
Nominees were evaluated on the following criteria:
– Distinguished service or achievement on campus.
– Incorporation of ethics and positive values into leadership actions.
– Participation in cocurricular activities that have had a positive impact on UW-Whitewater.
“Even through the challenges that come with extraordinary impact of COVID-19, he (Veserat) found himself needing to hear and embrace what other campus leaders were advising him to do,” Watson said.
As part of the nomination process, Veserat had to submit an essay.
“Everyone always makes it seem like they're too busy or it's too hard or whatever else the excuse is, to start improving the world, when the reality is quite the opposite,” he wrote. “In fact, it is easy: smile often, give praise often, trust in others, and empower them to succeed. The payoff isn't immediate … But I can rest easy knowing I've done my part.”
Veserat received a plaque and monetary honorarium.
