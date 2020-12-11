Cottage Grove residents can be proud of their trees.
At its Dec. 7 meeting, the Cottage Grove Village Board heard from Kelli Tuttle of Bluestern Forestry Consulting, who had great things to say about the diversity and quality of tree growth in the village.
“You are doing a wonderful job,” she told the board, complimenting city staff.
She reported 3,500 trees on city streets and park trees in maintained areas, of which 37% are maple. While that’s a little higher than ideal, it’s still lower than most municipalities. Diversity is important so that if a disease or other ailment impacts a certain species of tree quickly and with great effect, it doesn’t devastate a local tree population.
Perhaps the first tree ailment that comes to mind is emerald ash borer, a beetle that infests and kills ash trees in great numbers.
EAB was first identified in Wisconsin in 2008, according to the Emerald Ash Borer Information Network. EAB kills most of the canopy of ash trees within two years and a third of an ash tree’s branches with just one year, according to the group.
Cottage Grove’s ash trees are treated for EAB and “look great,” according to Tuttle.
That’s the case for most of the Grove’s trees, with Tuttle recommending the removal of just 1.7% of trees in the village. A normal percentage of trees needing to be removed is about 3-10%, she said. Reasons for removal are usually that a tree has died or seen significant damage.
Just 23 trees need pruning or other attention, she said. That is ““really, really low, indicating that your staff is doing a phenomenal job of maintaining your trees,” she said.
A lot of the village’s trees are younger, indicating that there has been a significant effort to add to the tree stock. That will create more work down the line for city staff, but that hasn’t been a problem so far.
“[Having younger trees] is not a bad situation. I’d rather see that than the other end where you have a large number of older trees that are dying and you’re losing them out of your populations,” Tuttle said.
