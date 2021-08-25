Monona Grove boys soccer looks strong even after large graduate class

After losing many starters to graduation, the Silver Eagles look to avoid a rebuild year with the talent they bring back.
“We’re pretty talented overall, and at all levels, it’s trying to figure out who is the right mix of where the new starters should be playing,” said Monona Grove head coach Randy Becker. “The potential is very high that I think winning our quadrant and potentially playing for a conference championship is a possibility.”
Some of the key starters returning to Monona Grove include senior Isaac Cram and junior Owen Dziedzic, who Becker says will help bring experience.
“We will lean on those two individuals to at least lead by example. Outside of that, everyone else has not seen a lot of varsity minutes,” said Becker.
The roster will have to gel quickly as the Silver Eagles schedule provides no favors in the beginning of the year. Monona Grove will be on the road for the first four games of the season, which includes a challenging opener at Sun Prairie and games in McFarland and Verona. The middle of the season does not get any easier as two tournaments and matches against Waunakee and Oregon will provide tough challenges for the Silver Eagles.
“I would say if we could come out with a .500 record with that, I would be feeling good on that, assuming that we’re improving from game to game,” said Becker.
Monona Grove starts the season against Sun Prairie at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26. Sept. 7 will be the Silver Eagles first home game when they play Mount Horeb.
Making the roster includes seniors Mitchell Hackel, Isaac Cram, Jason Mennenga, Carter Ryan, Joe Binzley, Chase Lindwall, Lester Bumm, Elias Agnew, Grant Coogan, Marcus DeGroot, Patrick Clark and Jordan Davis-Troller. The junior class is represented by Max Adrians, Owen Dziedzic, Will Femrite, Miles Kohl, Nathan Haberli, Mac Perzborn, Liam Rains and Ben Zielke.