Letter to the editor: Cottage Grove library efforts

Cottage Grove library efforts
Dear Editor, Residents of Cottage Grove and Surrounding Communities:
A library would enhance and contribute to Village priorities including economic growth and community development. Yet, there are many unanswered questions to address before a library could be built. Recently, the Village received a positive approval response regarding establishing a library from the Department of Public Instruction. This necessary step will continue the planning process for a physical library in Cottage Grove. The Village Board also formed the Library Board and has now appointed members; we began meeting this past month. A Library Board’s responsibility is to set purpose and establish the mission for the future of the library, and it is my pleasure to continue serving the community in the role of the Library Board President.
A Library Board does not guarantee the building of a library in our community, it does allow for accurate and adequate researching and planning to take place. One of the main goals of the Library Board will be to continue to investigate financial costs. Thus, in early 2022 we plan to conduct a financial feasibility study, with an outside consulting firm, with the goal of answering many of the current unknowns. These new data will allow us to make decisions about funding, tax impact, and the process of establishing a formal capital campaign and fundraising goal. The Library Board will communicate this information to the Village Board and advocate for the necessary resources, find ways to work with the community and connect with public groups, and make sure that the needs and interests of the community are at the forefront of decision making.
We also want to hear from you, village residents and future users of the library. Moving the library project forward means expanding the role for community engagement. The Library Board will work to maintain regular interactions with the public, this includes those who use the library and those who do not. A physical library building must meet the needs of the community, whether as a meeting place, senior center, or collaborative makerspace.
Additionally, one of the best ways you can help support this initiative, is to become a member of the non-profit Friends of the Cottage Grove Library Inc., join their committees, participate in their outreach activities, and continue the discussion. Information can be found on their website: libraryfriendscgwi.org
Cindi Kelm-Nelson
Library Board, President
Village of Cottage Grove