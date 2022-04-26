Monona Grove track and field; boys first, girls third at Monona Grove Tri

The Monona Grove boys track and field took first at the Monona Grove Tri, while the girls placed third, on Tuesday, April 19.
For the girls, junior Madeline Hogan ran away from competition in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing in first at 15.05 seconds. Hogan went on to take first in two other events. She won the 300-meter hurdles at 49.29 seconds and freshman Reese Jorgenson (55.68) placed second. Hogan also took first in the high jump at five feet and three inches.
Sophomore Riley Zielke won the 1,600 meter at 6:03.50, and senior Mikayla DeGroot (6:24.87) finished second.
In the 800-meter, sophomore Abby McConnell (2:42.42) placed second and freshman Catie Hinthorn (2:48.61) took third. Senior Grace Everhart scored third in the pole vault at six feet and six inches. Sophomore Anna Raskob took fourth in the 100-meter dash at 13.42 seconds.
Sophomore Karsyn Nelson (28.12) took third in the 200-meter with sophomore Abby Bykowski (28.47) taking fifth. Sophomore Tia Justice scored second in the triple jump at 32 feet and 4.25 inches and Jorgenson took fourth at 28 feet and 8.25 inches.
Freshman Julia Robbins took fourth in the discus throw at 87.3 feet. Sophomore Laila Fackie threw third in the shot put at 30 feet and 5.75 inches.
Girls team scores: Mount Horeb 64, Stoughton 61, Monona Grove 50.
For the boys, senior Logan Aro, sophomore Adam Gray, freshman Finnian Sardar and sophomore Kyle Nelson won the 4x800 relay in 8:58.17. Jack Fortney won the 110-meter hurdle at 17.8 seconds and sophomore David Loess (18.94) placed second.
Junior Brady Voss won the 100-meter dash at 11.08 seconds with senior Tyler Dahlhauser (11.51) and senior Grant Dahlhauser (11.56) in third and fourth respectively. Voss won the 400-meter dash at 53.12 seconds and Grant Dahlhauser (54.15) took second.
Freshman Braydon Campbell won the 3200-meter at 11:28.09, while senior Enzo DeRosa (11:28.58) finished just behind Campbell in second. The 4x400 relay team of freshman Calen Woerth, senior Rylan Bahr, senior Jalen Wendricks and senior Kinhkha Tran took first at 3:47.83.
Senior Patrick Clark took first in the discus throw at 137.4 feet, while senior Owen Garrett took fourth at 113 feet. Bahr scored first in the high jump at six feet and one inch, while junior Conner Fritz tied for third at five feet and four inches.
Junior Gavin Larson tied Jeffrey Radecke of Stoughton for first in the pole vault at eight feet and six inches. Junior Cuinn Larsh placed third based on attempts at 8’ 6” and senior Jack Otto took fourth at eight feet.
Garrett threw second in the shot put at 43 feet and Clark took fourth at 39 feet and seven inches.
Gray took second in the 1,600-meter at 5:13.00. In the 300-meter hurdle, sophomore Jayden Gramman (46.71) placed second, Wendricks (47.02) took third and freshman Naevon Loredo (52.03) ran fourth.
In the 800-meter, Aro (2:06.93) and sophomore Nick Pacubas (2:15.03) finished second and third respectively. Senior Marcus DeGroot took third in the 200-meter dash in 24.41 seconds.
Senior Markale Curry jumped second in the triple jump at 38 feet and seven inches, while Isaac Cram (37’ 8.5”) took third and DeGroot (37’ 3.25”) placed fourth. Curry scored second in the long jump at 19 feet and two inches.
Boys team scores: Monona Grove 95.5, Stoughton 54, Mount Horeb 35.5