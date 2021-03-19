While one Monona City Council candidate has raised concerns about the city’s significant monetary commitment to purchase a 10-acre, $8.6-million property on Lake Monona, Mayor Mary O’Connor reaffirmed her support for what she has repeatedly called a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
In September, the Monona City Council voted unanimously to approve an $8.6-million purchase of the former San Damiano Friary on Monona Drive. The city’s cost has decreased to $6.6 million due to a Dane County grant, while a group called Friends of San Damiano has formed to help drive fundraising efforts.
Monona City Council candidate Patrick DePula said at a recent candidate forum that the city is “spending like drunken sailors,” saying that while he’s not opposed to the purchase, he has some concerns.
One of those concerns is with a July feasibility report done by David Allen of Development for Conservation, which tested the feasibility of raising a maximum of $12 million privately to protect the property.
“Can an adequate constituency of potential contributors be identified? In a word, no,” Allen, who is a business partner of Monona City Councilor Nancy Moore in a separate business, wrote in his report for the city.
That $12 million wasn’t intended to analyze what the city would spend, O’Connor said. While the city’s total commitment so far is sitting at $6.6 million, the city still hopes to find further donors for the project. Questions also remain about the 1888 home that sits on the property and what that would cost to update, provided that’s the direction the city goes.
O’Connor said that she doesn’t foresee using tax dollars to preserve the building, though she said she can’t speak for the opinion of the full city council.
“If we were to decide to do that, we would likely apply for historic preservation grants and rely on the Friends of San Damiano to fundraise for repairs and updates,” she said, noting that the house would “need to generate some income to help with operating expenses” as well.
O’Connor said Thursday that the city was given a short timeframe to make a decision about the property, and said she believes “a majority of the council would have supported the purchase of the property absent the feasibility study… In a worst-case scenario, if residents don’t want to keep it as open space, the city can control what does happen here. The property is only going to become more valuable.”
Allen’s feasibility study compared fundraising possibilities to past fundraising campaigns at the Aldo Leopold Nature Center, which “struggled to raise $1.5 million,” along with a fundraiser at Olbrich Gardens that has not quite met its $6 million goal after over five years.
“Evidence gathered in the study suggests that it will be challenging to raise $1.5 million and perhaps as much as $2 million in pledge payments in the next three to five years,” the report states.
However, the report also mentioned the city of Madison’s purchase of Turville Park across the lake along John Nolen Drive, saying that several people interviewed had compared the purchase to the Turville Park purchase, saying “no one complains today about what the city paid for it,” and “it would be criminal to develop it.”
The report does note that Turville Park was acquired under the threat of eminent domain and was initially considered as an alternative site to the now-Monona Terrace, calling the comparison “perhaps a little unfair.”
The city closes on the purchase in June.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.