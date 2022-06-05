Cottage Grove home talent falls to Columbus

Giving up three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Firemen lost 5-2 to Columbus on Sunday, June 5.
Jack Nelson gave Columbus a 1-0 lead in the second inning with a home run. Nelson scored in the fourth off a single.
Cottage Grove tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the seventh when Ryan Knudtson hit an RBI single to score Jacob Gates, and Knudston scored off a single from Alan Myrold.
In the eighth, a two-run double and an RBI double pushed across three runs for the Crawdads.
In the top of the ninth, a two-out error by Columbus kept the inning and Myrold hit a single to bring the tying run to the plate. A strikeout ended the threat as Cottage Grove fell 5-2.
Cottage Grove is 2-3 on the season.
Columbus 5, Cottage Grove 2
Cottage Grove 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 2 7 0
Columbus 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 X — 5 7 0
Leading hitters — CG: Myrold 2x3, Cates 2x4, Herbig 1x4; C: Nelson HR, Kirchberg 1x2.
