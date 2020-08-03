Cottage Grove native and recent Sun Prairie High School graduate Ryan Batterman parred nine consecutive holes on his way to a third-place tie in the Monday, July 27, Wisconsin PGA Junior Tour event at the Timber Ridge Country Club in Minocqua.
Batterman shot a 5-over par, 77 to finish deadlocked with Sam Hurley of Green Bay. The duo ended up four strokes behind tournament winner Nick Amtmann of Nashotah who fired a 73. Waupaca’s Elijah Bartel shot a 74, one stroke behind Amtmann.
After starting his round with three straight bogeys, Batterman scored pars on holes 4-12. He bogeyed the 13th hole but scored his only birdie on the par-4 14th.
Batterman has signed a letter of intent to play men’s college golf at Methodist University, an NCAA Division 3 school in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Frederickson 10th at Monroe
Jacob Fredrickson, who will be entering his junior year at Monona Grove High School, shot a 14-over par, 84 to finish 10th at the Wisconsin PGA Junior Tour match at the Monroe Country Club on July 28. The Cottage Grove resident parred six holes, but had seven bogeys, a double bogey and two triple bogeys. He ended his round with a birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Brett Wieland of Milton was the tournament winner with a 6-over par 76. William Schlitz of Eau Claire and Robert Warda of Middleton tied for second with 8-over par, 78s.
Fredrickson also participated last week in the 36-hole, Morgan Stanley Junior Tour Championship at Washington Country Golf Course in Hartford and ended in a three-way tie for 23rd with a 12-over par, 156.
He tied with Tyson Sparks of Muskego and Thomas Kriewaldt of Madison. The trio was 15 strokes behind tournament winner Silas Pickhardt of Madison who ended with a 4-under par, 141.
