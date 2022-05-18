Monona Grove boys tennis wins against Fort Atkinson and Stoughton, competes in quads

Earning the lone Monona Grove boys tennis victory in a 6-1 defeat from Whitefish Bay on Saturday, May 14, Chase Lindwall won No. 1 singles (7-6 (3), 2-0) against Tyler Schneider.
For Whitefish Bay, Jeff Zhao defeated Owen Dziedzic (6-0, 6-1) at No. 2 singles. Matthew Noack won (6-2, 6-1) at No. 3 singles against AJ Nelson. Luke Paulson defeated John Rathgeber (6-1, 6-2) at No. 4 singles.
Ben Schneider and Kevin Ji won No. 1 doubles (6-1, 6-3) against Carter Ryan and Joseph Binzley. Matthew Abelt and Hayes Drane claimed No. 2 doubles (6-0, 6-1) against Lincoln Metcalfe and Bode Kroll. Luke Johnson and Burke Brown won No. 3 doubles (6-2, 6-0) against Ben Auby and Dillon O’Brien.
Verona 5, Monona Grove 2
Chase Lindwall and AJ Nelson earned wins for Monona Grove in a 5-2 loss against Verona on Saturday, May 14.
Lindwall defeated Ryder Broadbridge (6-0, 6-0) at No. 1 singles, and Nelson earned a forfeit at No. 3 singles. For Verona, Justin Hutchoft defeated Owen Dziedzic (6-0, 6-3) at No. 2 singles. Joe Bakalars won No. 4 singles (7-5, 7-6 (3)) against John Rathgeber.
Josh Bradley and Riley Sass won No. 1 doubles (6-2, 3-6, 10-6) against Carter Ryan and Joseph Binzley. Jacob Brierley and Justin Happel beat Bode Kroll and Lincoln Metcalfe (6-3, 6-2) at No. 2 doubles. Sam Hudson and Luke Schorr won No. 3 doubles (6-2, 6-3) against Dillon O’Brien and Ben Auby.
Nicolet 6, Monona Grove 1
Chase Lindwall won No. 1 singles (6-3, 6-2) against Henry Vizgaitis in a Monona Grove 6-1 loss to Nicolet on Friday, May 14.
For Nicolet, David Jacobs defeated Owen Dziedzic (6-2, 6-1) at No. 2 singles. Jack Schultz won No. 3 singles (6-1, 6-0) against AJ Nelson. Justin Dorf took No. 4 singles (6-1, 6-2) against John Rathgeber.
No. 1 doubles was won (6-1, 6-1) by Alex Aranda and Louis McDougall over Carter Ryan and Joseph Binzley. Ethan Hwang and Al Gizgaitis defeated Lincoln Metcalfe and Bode Kroll (6-1, 6-0) at No. 2 doubles. Devaj Mehta and Rayyan Batty defeated Ben Auby and Dillon O’Brien (6-1, 7-5) at No. 3 doubles.
Homestead 5, Monona Grove 2
Chase Lindwall and Owen Dziedzic won both matches as the Silver Eagles fell 5-2 to Homestead on Friday, May 13.
Lindwall won (6-0, 5-7, 10-6) against Ryan Contardi at No. 1 singles. Dziedzic defeated Dhruv Sudershanam (7-5, 6-1) at No. 2 singles.
For Homestead, Jake Emold won (6-2, 6-3) against AJ Nelson at No. 3 singles and Shaan Mehta claimed No. 4 singles ( 6-1, 6-2) against John Rathgeber. Ilia Mikhailenko and Edwin Wu won No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-2) over Carter Ryan and Joseph Binzley.
Wesley Bashaw and Abtin Shooshtarizadeh won No. 2 doubles (6-0, 6-1) against Lincoln Metcalfe and Bode Kroll. Ian Vincent and Ben Stull won No. 3 doubles (6-3, 6-0) against Ben Auby and Dillon O’Brien.
Monona Grove 4, Madison La Follette 3
The Silver Eagles won two singles matches and two doubles matches in a 4-3 victory against Madison La Follete on Wednesday, May 13.
Chase Lindwall swept Lee Feldhausen (6-0, 6-0) at No. 1 singles. Owen Dziedzic won (6-1, 6-1) against Colton Wilhite.
Bode Kroll and Lincoln Metcalfe won No. 2 doubles (6-2, 6-1) against Matthew Wright and Malachi Davis. Ben Auby and Dillon O’Brien defeated Simon Kuhlow and Noah Freeman (7-5, 4-6, 10-8) at No. 3 doubles.
For Madison La Follette, Nolan Hegge won No. 3 singles (6-2, 7-6 (5)) against AJ Nelson. Jackson Andrews defeated John Rathgeber (6-2, 6-4) at No. 4 singles. Charlie Haight and Glenn Conway defeated Carter Ryan and Joseph Binzley (6-1, 7-6 (5)) at No. 1 doubles.
Madison Memorial 5, Monona Grove 2
Chase Lindwall and AJ Nelson were the two winners for Monona Grove in a 5-2 loss to Madison Memorial on Wednesday, May 13.
Lindwall won (6-3, 7-6 (3)) against Gokul Kamath at No. 1 singles. Nelson defeated Calvin Prajogo (6-3, 1-6, 10-3) at No. 3 singles.
For Madison Memorial, Juan Gallego beat Owen Dziedzic (6-2, 6-1) at No. 2 singles. Riley Boyle won (6-4, 6-3) against John Rathgeber at No. 4 singles.
At No. 1 singles, Sanjay Mathur and Sam Weinbach defeated (6-0, 6-0) Connor Davis and Jason Mennenga. Patrick Yu and Tommy Spelsberg won (6-0, 6-0) against Bod Kroll and Lincoln Metcalfe at No. 2 doubles. At No. 3 doubles, William Cao and Augustus Liu defeated (7-5, 6-3) Ben Auby and Dillon O’Brien.
Monona Grove 7, Stoughton 0
Monona Grove earned a 7-0 sweep of Stoughton on Tuesday, May 10.
Chase Lindwall won (6-0, 6-1) at No. 1 singles against Hayden Schreier.
“He really took on the mentality of winning the offseason, so he put in the work. His serves got better, and he’s matured as a player,” said Monona Grove head coach Charles Pyng.
Owen Dziedzic swept Nathan Eppler (6-0, 6-0) at No. 2 singles.
“Tactically, he makes adjustments on the go, he’s really easily coached, he knows his deficiency and we’ve worked on it and his transition game is much better now,” said Pyng.
AJ Nelson won (6-0, 6-1) against Isaac Ringen at No. 3 singles. John Rathgeber defeated Gabe Horton (6-1, 6-0) at No. 4 singles.
Carter Ryan and Joseph Binzley defeated Kyle Day and Evan Loftus (6-1, 6-2) at No. 1 doubles. Connor Davis and Lincoln Metcalfe won (6-0, 7-6 (5)) against Finnigan Novak and Joshua Phillips. Ben Auby and Dillon O’Brien claimed No. 3 doubles (6-0, 6-1) against Brandon Vaage and Collin Williamson.
Monona Grove 7, Fort Atkinson 0
The Silver Eagles swept Fort Atkinson in a 7-0 win on Monday, May 9.
Chase Lindwall won (6-0, 6-0) against Jordan Jensen at No. 1 singles. Owen Dziedzic swept No. 2 singles (6-0, 6-0) against Cameron Bethard.
AJ Nelson defeated Caleb Fast (6-2, 6-1) at No. 3 singles. John Rathgeber claimed No. 4 singles (6-0, 6-0) against Aidan Frey.
Carter Ryan and Joseph Binzley won No. 1 doubles (6-0, 6-2) over Andrew Meacham and Spencer Whitcomb. Bode Kroll and Lincoln Metcalfe swept Calvin Tamblyn and Will Lemke (6-0, 6-0) at No. 2 singles. Ben Auby and Dillon O’Brien won No. 3 doubles by forfeit.