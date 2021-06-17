New traffic safety grant will fund increased police presence on Monona roadways

Monona police will have an increased presence on city roadways this month, after the department was approved for a $5,000 speed grant task force.
The money will come from the Wisconsin Bureau of Transportation Safety (WIBOTS) and will fund overtime wages for officers in an attempt to, “decrease the severity of crash injuries due to speeding within the City of Monona.”
Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney Austin, who was sworn into office June 1, said Monona police are just one of several Dane County police forces participating in the grant program.
He also said the department will let residents know in advance when it plans to have an increased presence on Monona roadways.
“This should be well-advertised and no surprise to anyone. We’re not going to be jumping out from behind bushes or anything like that,” Chaney Austin said. “We will be doing as much advertising as we can to request voluntary compliance that folks slow down on our roads.”
A June 10 release from the Monona Police Department (MOPD) confirmed the anti-speeding initiative will take place June 20, 22, and 24 between Monona Drive, Broadway, Highway 51, and Highway 12.
According to MOPD, data shows that those specific roadways, “have the highest propensity of crash and injuries stemming from hazardous driving behaviors such as speeding and operating while impaired.”
Monona Mayor Mary O’Connor said she’s glad Monona police are taking a closer look at roadway safety across the city.
“The chief and I have talked about the fact that I would really like to see increased traffic enforcement within the city of Monona,” she said. “We’re hearing lots of complaints about speeding and reckless driving, but the chief assures me we’ll be seeing more [enforcement].”
Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported in 2019 that 160 people died in Wisconsin that year as a result of speed-related car accidents. According to NHTSA, speed is a contributing factor in nearly 30% of all fatal crashes across Wisconsin.
Chaney Austin said putting a stop to hazardous driving is among his top priorities as police chief, which this grant will help with.
“It is my directive of this police department to focus on hazardous driving behaviors,” said Chaney Austin. “This [grant] will assist us in that mission of keeping our roads safe.”
MOPD plans on publicizing the results of their increased traffic presence once the initiative has concluded.