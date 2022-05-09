Monona Grove track and field first at Monona Grove Quad results from Baraboo, Madison

At the Frosh/Soph Invite at Baraboo High School on Monday, May 9, the Silver Eagles won seven events.
For the boys, sophomore Nick Pacubus won the 800-meter run at two minutes and 16.10 seconds. Sophomore Adam Gray took first in the 1600-meter at 5:01.58.
For the girls, sophomore Kyden Smith took first at 31 feet and 11.5 inches in the shot put. The 4x100 relay team of sophomore Karsyn Nelson, freshman Abby Bykowski, sophomore Anna Raskob and sophomore Laila Fackie took first at 54.54 seconds.
Bykowski took first in the 200-meter at 29.17 seconds. Sophomore Abby McConnell won the 800-meter in 2:40.60. Nelson finished first in the 100-meter at 14.16 seconds.
May 6 Meets
The Monona Grove boys and girls track teams competed at different meets on Friday, May 6.
The boys competed at Madison Memorial, winning two events.
Senior Owen Garrett won the shot put with a mark of 48 feet and 11 inches. The Silver Eagles took first in the sprint medley relays at three minutes and 48.79 seconds.
Junior Brady Voss ran second in the 100-meter dash at 11.27 seconds, taking second to Anthony Ward (11.23) of Madison Memorial.
Senior Patrick Clark took third in the discus throw at 140 feet and three inches. Senior Markale Curry placed sixth in the triple jump at 40 feet and 10.5 inches.
Senior Grant Dahlhauser jumped fourth in the long jump at 20 feet and five inches. Dahlhauser ran fifth in the 200-meter at 23.5 seconds.
Sophomore Kyle Nelson placed fifth in the high jump at five feet and six inches.
The girls competed at McFarland High School, winning the 4x800 relay.
Sophomore Karsyn Nelson qualified for the finals in the 100-meter dash, taking seventh at 13.25 seconds. Junior Erica Eastman placed third in the 1600-meter run at five minutes and 33.97 seconds.
Junior Madeline Hogan finished second in the 100-meter hurdles at 14.83 seconds. She also placed second in the 300-meter hurdles at 46.15 seconds, and took third in the long jump at 17 feet and one inch.
The 4x200 relay team finished third at 1:53.77. Senior Shae Donelan jumped to fifth in the high jump at four feet and four inches. Sophomore Allie Simac took fourth in the pole vault at seven feet.
Junior Jane Proctor threw fifth in the discus at 103 feet and six inches, while freshman Julia Robbins (93’ 3”) placed eighth.
Monona Grove Quad
At the Monona Grove Quad on Tuesday, May 3, the boys and girls track and field team took first place.
For the boys, senior Tyler Dahlhauser took first place in the 100-meter dash at 11.61 seconds. Junior Brady Voss won the 200-meter at 23.19 seconds.
Senior Brandon Rogers won the 1600-meter at four minutes and 52.60 seconds. Rogers made a last-lap pass of Anthony Henrichon (4:52.90) of Fort Atkinson.
Senior Logan Aro (10:34.65) won the 3200-meter. The 4x100 relay team of Tyler Dahlhauser, senior Grant Dahlhauser, Voss and junior Cuinn Larsh took first at 44.53 seconds.
The 4x800 relay team of freshmen Peyton Janda, Jacob Brochtrup, Mason Buss and Thomas Norlin ran unopposed, finishing at 11:58.64.
Senior Rylan Bahr won the high jump at five feet and eight inches. Senior Markale Curry took first in the long jump at 20 feet and 3.25 inches.
Senior Marcus DeGroot claimed the triple jump at 36 feet and 11 inches. Senior Patrick Clark threw to a first-place mark of 144 feet and one inch in the discus.
For the girls, sophomore Karsyn Nelson won the 200-meter at 28.34 seconds. Junior Taylor Moreau ran first in the 400-meter at 1:09.71.
Senior Allison Yundt ran the 1600-meter in 5:45.10, taking first place. Junior Madeline Hogan won the 100-meter hurdles, but no time was recorded since the timing service was incorrect.
Hogan took first in the 300-meter hurdles at 48.79 seconds and jumped first in the long jump at 15 feet and 7.5 inches.
The 4x400 relay team of senior Morgan Johnson, sophomore Anna Raskob, junior Kate Walsh and sophomore Abby Bykowski defeated the Fort Atkinson team at 4:35.78.
Junior Jane Procter threw to a first-place mark in the discus throw at 101 feet and two inches.
Team scores — boys: Monona Grove 130, Fort Atkinson 78, Milton 29.5, Stoughton 25.5.
Team scores — girls: Monona Grove 94, Fort Atkinson 61, Milton 58, Stoughton 23.