Monona Grove football eliminated by Menomonie

The Monona Grove Silver Eagles ended the season with a 33-6 loss to Menomonie in the first round of playoffs on Friday, Oct. 22.
Menomonie took a 6-0 lead off a 30-yard run with 10:21 left in the first quarter. Extending its lead to 12-0, Menomonie threw a 30-yard touchdown pass.
The Silver Eagles responded with 3:58 left in the second quarter, when senior quarterback Casey Marron found senior wide receiver Grant Dahlhauser for a seven-yard touchdown pass. The score cut the deficit to 12-6. However, Menomonie swung the momentum back in its favor with an 11-yard touchdown, going up 19-6 with 13 seconds left in the half.
In the second half, Menomonie added one-yard and five-yard touchdown runs to capture a 33-6 victory.
Marron finished the night 12 of 22 for 125 yards with a touchdown and interception. Senior running back Markale Curry had 11 carries for 68 yards.
Grant Dahlhauser led the team with four receptions for 58 yards, and senior wide receiver Tyler Dahlhauser hauled in four passes for 32 yards. Monona Grove ends its season with a record of 6-4, with a fourth-place finish in the Badger Small standings.