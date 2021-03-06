A time for change in Monona or a time to continue with a continued presence at the helm?
That’s seemingly the question at the forefront of Monona mayoral candidates Mary O’Connor and Kristie Goforth’s minds.
In their opening statements for the Monona Candidates Forum on Saturday afternoon, both candidates mentioned either their experience or their visions of change in the city of Monona.
Mary O’Connor has served in the mayor’s role for four years, along with a stint as a city councilor prior to that. She sees that experience as an important part of what she brings to the table as mayor.
“Being mayor is hard. That experience is vital…” she said as part of her opening statement.
Goforth, on the other hand, thinks it’s time for change.
“This is an important time for Monona, not in our history but for our future,” she said. “Unfortunately, we’ve been comfortable with a small group leading our community for a long time.”
Goforth, a current city councilor, has seemingly aligned herself with newcomers on the Monona City Council ballot, Patrick DePula and Nadia Dominguez, all aiming to take Monona in a new direction than some of Monona’s longer-serving councilors, with incumbents Doug Wood, Nancy Moore and Kathy Thomas all seeking re-election in 2021.
Community challenges and opportunities
While they’ll disagree on some things, both candidates agreed that the COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest issue facing Monona right now.
Both candidates mentioned Monona’s financial situation in line with the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the two issues are intertwined.
Despite the challenges, O’Connor said she “feels confident going forward that we will be able to handle this.”
O’Connor wrote a letter to the editor in last week’s Herald-Independent, saying that while Monona lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in expected revenue for 2020 due to COVID-19 and the city took $250,000 to address debt payments for the 2021 budget, the city has a healthy reserve fund.
Goforth said Monona has the second highest debt per capita of Dane County cities, adding that she also wonders why the city has so much debt.
Goforth said the city has been operating without a financial advisor for 17 years, and she said more financial analysis is needed for large purchases and development projects.
“There’s so much wrong with the interpretation of this,” O’Connor said on questions about the city’s debt level, which Goforth said was the most common question she gets as a city councilor.
While the city has a lot of tax-incremental financing (TIF) debt, that’s the only way the city, as a land-locked community, can increase its tax base and bring in more tax revenue, O’Connor said.
Goforth said communication is another problem the city is facing, saying it’s time for the city to start talking with residents instead of just talking to them.
The city has recently instituted an eNewsletter, while O’Connor said she does radio addresses to discuss each council meeting afterwards.
One form of open communication that has been on council members’ minds recently is that of videotaping and making public the video recordings of all Monona committee meetings.
Goforth has been vocal about the need for all city committee meetings to be videotaped for people to watch them whenever they have the opportunity. While many are on board, some committee members have been apprehensive.
“This could be so simple and I just am struggling to figure out the challenges,” Goforth said in one of several times she mentioned the issue at Saturday’s forum. “I realize this will be a shift for people who have been on committees… but it’s time. People want to know what's happening in their local government and now is the perfect time to do it because we’re all virtual. It’s so easy.”
O’Connor has been supportive of the idea, and she re-affirmed that support at Saturday’s forum. She did say she doesn’t think it’s as simple as Goforth believes, however.
“The problem comes in once we go to a hybrid version… it’s more complicated than putting a phone on a tripod in the corner,” O’Connor said in response to a comment from Goforth. O’Connor mentioned concerns about funding for staff to tape all meetings, along with the equipment that is available to record these meetings.
O’Connor said the biggest opportunity for the community is the city’s purchase of the 10-acre San Damiano property on Lake Monona, which is set to become a public park in the near future.
The purchase, an $8 million purchase for which the city got a $2 million grant from Dane County, is expected to close in June.
“That’s a great opportunity for our city going forward,” she said, noting that she’s excited for the community to get to experience the property that many people have been talking about, but few have actually been able to visit.
Goforth said San Damiano, along with the redevelopment of South Towne, is the city’s biggest opportunity, while also saying it’s “a big challenge,” saying that public engagement opportunities need to begin now.
She said the city is wasting time by not beginning to engage the community in the process.
O’Connor said that she doesn’t see the value in beginning that community input process since it’s not currently city-owned and city officials, like community members, aren’t currently allowed on the property.
“We don’t need access to the property… public engagement can happen virtually, it doesn’t have to happen in person,” Goforth retorted in her next answer.
Related to the public’s input on San Damiano is the city’s vision for the property.
The candidates agreed that it’s important the city has control of the property’s future, instead of a developer coming in and making all the decisions.
O’Connor said she doesn’t “see a big rush to develop anything,” adding, “I think we need to take our time, we need to do it right.” She mentioned setting out some benches and tables and letting people get a feel for the property before making any big decisions.
O’Connor said that Goforth wants to develop the property, but Goforth quickly responded to that, saying O’Connor “doesn’t quite understand what public-private partnership means.”
Goforth mentioned a potential partnership like that of the Aldo Leopold Nature Center, for which the city of Monona owns the land and receives payment from the center to locate there.
Other issues discussed by the mayoral candidates include: climate change and the environment, issues of race and equity, tourism in Monona and the redevelopment of Stone Bridge Park.
To watch the full forum, visit https://youtu.be/Wzd07NElzvo.
The 2021 election will take place on April 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.