A sex offender wanted in Iowa was arrested at a Monona hotel on Friday, according to Monona police.
On Friday, March 26 at 9:20am, Monona Police personnel assisted the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Dane County Sheriff’s Department in taking a federal fugitive into custody at the County Inn & Suites Hotel in Monona, police reported. The team made entry into the hotel room and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Deiago D. Davis. He was wanted by the U.S. Marshals for a federal parole warrant out of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was also wanted by Iowa Department of Corrections for a probation warrant and the Linn County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office for sex offender registration violations. His original charge was for lascivious acts with a child. Davis had been monitored by a GPS bracelet, which he cut off in January of 2020, Monona police said in a press release.
