In 2002, Tom and Ginny Olson of Cottage Grove purchased three female alpacas. They were inspired to do so by Tom’s sister, Becky, and her husband, Lyall, and Lyall’s parents.
“Becky and Lyall … convinced us to stop off at a farm in the Watertown area to see these strange new animals,” Ginny Olson said. “After considerable research, we invested in a small herd, which has grown to the comfortable level we are at today.”
That led to the Olsons opening Fevolden Farm with locations in Cottage Grove and Black River Falls. The operation is named after Tom Olson’s great-grandfather, Ole Fevolden, who began farming in Wisconsin in 1869.
The Olsons have seen their investment successfully blossom, and while they don’t have the animals on their property in Cottage Grove, they have about 40 in Black River Falls that they own or are boarding for their owners.
Alpacas – originally bred in South American countries such as Peru, Chile and Bolivia – were first imported into the United States in 1984. According to the website for the Alpaca Owners Association (AOA), about 53,000 live in the United States with about 7,900 in Wisconsin registered by the AOA. They are bred for their fiber, which is used to make clothing and yarn.
The animals come from the camelid family, which include camels, llamas, vicunas and guanacos. Alpacas are often mistaken for llamas, which weight far more. Llamas tip the scales at 350-400 pounds, but alpacas may weigh between 130-200 pounds. The animals live off vegetation such as pasture grass. Ginny Olson said alpacas are very social animals that get along with humans.
“They are bright, curious animal, and many of them will recognize you and come to see if you have a treat for them,” she said. “Our partners work with the animals daily, and the familiarity makes it easier to handle them for shearing, veterinary care or breeding.”
Opening shop
Ginny and Tom Olson met at UW-Eau Claire and married after graduation. The couple moved to Cottage Grove after Tom Olson, who has undergraduate degrees in electronics and medical technology and a master’s in education and administration, was hired to a position at Madison’s St. Mary’s Hospital in 1977. Ginny Olson worked as a registered nurse for 35 years, including the Madison Veterans Affairs hospital. Both have completely immersed themselves in the alpaca world since opening their business 18 years ago.
Tom Olson served as vice president and president of the Great Lakes Alpaca Association for several years, and the Olsons are involved with the Great Midwest Alpaca Festival in Madison and West Bend since 2003. The COVID-19 pandemic has cancelled all fall shows in 2020.
Ginny Olson said each alpaca produces five to 10 pounds of fiber of different levels of quality. Normally, the best fiber comes from the sides of the animal, while the material coming from the chest, belly and legs is typically much coarser. The animals are shared once a year in May before the summer heat arrives.
“The process is similar to shearing sheep,” she said. “It removes the warm coat without injuring the animal. At that time, their coats are several inches long and need to be removed to prevent heat stress. Late summer, they start rapidly growing their new coat.”
The Olsons transport the fiber back to Cottage Grove where it is sorted to determine how it will be used. Other fiber will be sent to a mill and turned into yarn, and some will remain in Cottage Grove to be processed in the Cottage Grove Fiber Studio.
Olson said the fiber is then washed to remove dust and vegetable matter before it is spun into yarn and made into hats, headbands, scarves and shawls. The material comes in shades of gray, black or brown, but it may also be dyed to provide more color options.
She said the farm does not produce fiber in quantities necessary to interest clothing manufacturers, but contributes to fiber cooperatives such as the New England Alpaca Fiber Pool (NEAFP) cooperative where it will be blended with fiber from other farms. The Olsons in turn supplement their own product with fibers from other co-ops and wholesalers.
“Regardless of where it was made, we stand behind every product we sell,” Ginny Olson said. “The majority of our customers prefer to purchase finished products, but we do have fiber in various stages available for purchase by hobbyists.”
Warmer than wool
Ginny Olson said alpaca fiber has been tested and found to be warmer than sheep’s wool, and it does not contain lanolin, which may cause an allergic reaction in some people.
“It has a different scale structure that many people find less itchy than sheep’s wool,” Ginny Olson said. “It resembles sheep’s wool in its ability to retain its warmth when wet and to wick away moisture.”
With the summer months currently upon us and the demand for warm weather clothing reduced, Olson said she and her husband focus on processing fiber, producing end products and ordering supplies from wholesalers to prepare for the fall and winter sales season.
Due to the pandemic and the virus forcing many people to stay indoors, the Olsons are currently updating their website to make it more customer friendly. Ginny Olson said customers will soon be able to see pictures of products and place orders that may be picked up at their Cottage Grove location or sent to the purchaser’s home address.
“While we have people at both the Black River Falls and Cottage Grove locations for years, we are looking at how we can have people shop with us here, if they choose, and still feel safe during the pandemic,” she said.
