Dane County Regional Airport (DCRA) opened its first Flight of Lights (www.flightoflights.com) drive-through light display along International Lane in Madison on Saturday, April 18.
Flight of Lights is free of charge and will run daily from 7:30-11:30 p.m. through Sunday, May 10. The new annual light show, which was already being planned, is opening earlier than originally scheduled to help bring some joy to area residents during a difficult time in Dane County.
Participants of Flight of Lights will follow all social distancing rules by driving through the event and riding only with members of their household.
“The people of Dane County have been showing their support of each other during safer-at-home through sidewalk messages, hearts on windows, white ribbons and more,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “We are extremely pleased to do our part by giving our community a safe, free, family-friendly opportunity to have some fun, while continuing to recognize social distancing requirements.”
Flight of Lights features six light displays along the route including tributes to first responders such as EMS, police and firefighters; the medical community of doctors, nursesand physician assistants; Wisconsin sports; animals and nature; tropical and nautical; and popular airport nonstop destinations.
Vehicles can enter the Flight of Lights route via International Lane in Madison. More information is available at www.flightoflights.com.
“While travel has been restricted during this time, DCRA is excited to bring people to the airport to take a journey through Flight of Lights, which helps our community join together to safely show support to our local heroes,” said airport director Kim Jones.
Flight of Lights is a collaboration between Dane County Regional Airport, Dane County, Dane County Parks, Traditions Specialty Lighting, Affirm Agency, and Olin Park Holiday Fantasy in Lights.
