In opposition
As a parent of an elementary and middle schooler, MG alumni, and someone who has lived and/or worked in Cottage Grove for nearly my entire life, this election is the first time that I will VOTE NO to the nearly $15 million dollar MGSD referendum on November 3rd. I encourage your readers to VOTE NO as well.
This was by no mean an easy decision. The majority of teachers and support staff in our district is wonderful and often go above and beyond. I sincerely appreciate and thank them for that.
It is, however, the decisions by those in charge in recent years that have me voting no this year. It began with the building of the new elementary school and continues with the nonexistent plan for returning to in-school learning. (Regardless of your personal feelings about children returning to school, I think we can all agree that there should be at minimum a working plan for when the time is right.)
The administration and board in recent years have sent out numerous surveys that only offer the choices they want. For example, a survey just two weeks ago asked K-2 parents if, given the option, would they choose A) to continue all virtual or B) to go to a hybrid model. Many in the community are pushing for an all in-person option (while keep virtual for those who want it) and the superintendent knows that. He, for unknown reasons refuses to even discuss this option and left it off the survey along with any sort of comment section. They could put a group of teachers, parents, and administrators together to pick out names for the new school, but where is the community group to discuss real, important issues like returning to school?
Secondly, many in support say that this is simply an extension of the expiring referendum from several years ago. The last referendum was supposed to be a stop-gap measure to allow the district to get its finances under control, not as a go ahead to continue operating above their budget. Instead, they choose to ask for more money to build and operate a brand new school. How much are they going to ask for next year? It is time for the administration and board to make the tough decisions to get their budget under control just like every family in Cottage Grove and Monona has had to do in 2020. Yes, difficult decisions will need to be made and Yes, some things will need to be cut. Welcome to 2020! With so many families struggling to put food on the table or afford full time childcare due to no in-person option, now is not the time to ask for even more money.
Please join me in VOTING NO on November 3rd.
Thank you,
Jason Kudrna
Cottage Grove
My wife and I have lived in the Monona Grove School District (MGSD) for more than 20 years and when we first moved to this district it was widely known for two things: quality academics and a dysfunctional school board. Fast forward to 2020, the district is now known for a still dysfunctional school board and declining academics, particularly in math and reading.
Per DPI data, the MGSD currently spends $15,339 per student in total educational costs. The state average was $13,280. Of the 421 school districts in the state, our district ranked 66th highest in the state as of 2019-20 school year. Our district does not lack for money, it lacks effective leadership, sound fiscal planning and a commitment to quality academics.
All school districts in the state are dealing with Covid-19. Most districts in the state are offering either in-person classes or a hybrid model. Most districts in the state are operating sports and extracurricular activities. MGSD is closed to all in-person activities because our leadership apparently lacks the same ability to manage Covid-19 and operate schools in a productive manner like most districts in this state.
MGSD virtual 2.0 is what families can expect for the entire school year unless this school board and administrators are forced to heed community members. It is time for parents and all community members to take this school district back from being run by a dysfunctional school board that only listens to the leadership of our local teacher’s union.
If you want better schools for the long term, then vote NO on the $3.7 million referendum. If you want a school district that listens to all voices in the community, then vote NO on the $3.7 million referendum. If you want a real commitment to improving academic performance in this district, then vote NO on the $3.7 million referendum.
The only way “We the People” can force change in this district is to defeat the referendum. Yes, there would be a short-term fiscal challenge, but the long-term benefits of compelling district leaders to truly prioritize our children by listening to the community would be a positive transformative change to the direction of MGSD.
Mike Mikalsen
Cottage Grove
First of all, everyone believes that all children need a GREAT education. Also, thanks to all who serve their communities. It’s not easy!
Here are a few questions about the MG School District to think about before you vote.
Are you aware that outstanding debt at the beginning of the 20-21 fiscal year is $116,700,000 to be paid off in May 2039?
Are you aware that 429 MG students (12%) are from other districts? Although the district makes over $2,000,000 in profit from this, does it seem logical?
Have standardized test scores improved over the past five years and where do we stand statewide?
How would or could you build a new school and not have money to pay the staff?
Why are schools not open? Is it really about the students?
Has the ability to retain and attract highly qualified teachers ever really been a problem?
Finally, doesn’t it seem odd that our school board members seem to agree on everything? That’s not good!
Call Superintendent Olson at 608-316-1917 to get answers.
Mike Fonger
Cottage Grove
I find it encouraging to see many Cottage Grove voters taking the initiative to call for a No vote on the school referendum now on the ballot. As they have recognized, the school board has boosted us financially multiple times over the past 6 years. With this track record, they will be back again after the new school is opened, because they have added a facility that we cannot afford to operate.
With a major contraction in the personal economy of the voters, why is the board choosing now to reach deeper into our pockets? Instead of showing fiscal control and understanding for their electorate, they push for a tax increase. What is the lesson of the day for the students? This could be a teaching moment to show how to manage money and balance a budget. But the School Board chooses to gouge us even more, while they hide in their basements and waste our money sending out multiple mailers to sell this sham. Even their own study showed, when you take out the folks working for the district, most did not want a referendum.
To placate the voters, the board is pretending to be willing to open the schools back up. When? Oh. After November 3rd! They are playing a shell game in hopes of getting the referendum passed.
I say, call their bluff and Vote No on the Monona Grove School Referendum this November 3rd or use in person early voting starting on October 20th.
Richard Wood
Town of Cottage Grove
I am writing to ask you to vote “No” for the upcoming Monona Grove School District $3.7 million operating referendum. I am a mother of 4 and a healthcare worker. I understand the seriousness of COVID-19. I also know that, by following the requirements of the PHMDC, staff and students can return to school, in-person, safely, in order to be provided with the proper education our children deserve. Transmission is happening in our community. Transmission is NOT happening within our schools due to the extensive safety protocols in place, which are more rigid than any other business or activity.
The lack of communication and leadership from our administration has been unacceptable. A survey in June showed roughly 40-60% of families needing some sort of in-person education to meet the academic, mental, emotional, or financial needs of their family. The American Academy of Pediatrics and CDC both detail the detrimental effects of this all on our children’s mental health. Dane County recently published an article relating an increase in childhood depression and suicide rates to the absence of in-person schools. Despite this, our superintendent chose to start our school year solely virtual.
There have been a handful of teachers in the district who have been very vocal in their refusal to return to the classroom due their fear and anxiety. Some of them verbally attacking and belittling district families. What kind of education has our district provided to these individuals to put their mind at ease? Daycare providers been able to return to work safely. Teacher aides have been successfully navigating virtual learning in groups of 12-15 children in our own public-school classrooms, in which parents are paying between $200-250/week.
On 8/21/20, PHMDC announced that every K-2 child could offered in-person education. On October 22nd, our district is JUST starting to plan for this by offering a disruptive hybrid model of education unfavorable to most. Our district in NOT following the guidelines put in place by our own health department. The only thing that our district is trying to follow are the unattainable metrics provided to get our kids back into school. This is not an order, but rather a guideline, that if followed, will likely not allow any of our 3-12th grade students back in the schools this school year.
Our administration has offered 7 “virtual conversations” regarding the referendum but has not offered 1 regarding school re-opening plans. How can our district ask us to pass a facilities referendum when we are not allowed to utilize any of our 5 schools in the foreseeable future? Without teachers and students in school, how are we not saving on utilities? Are we really utilizing the same amount of bussing to deliver meals 2 days/week that we normally would be to bus students daily? We were told that these savings due to Covid-19 were being used to buy protective equipment, technology, or “other Covid spending”. To my knowledge, there has been no improvement of ventilation or sanitation systems or no other safety procedures implemented. With many of our district families being forced to take leave of absences from work or pay for unexpected childcare in order to navigate virtual learning, now is not the time to be asking their families for more money. By not allowing each of us a voice and not offering each family a choice, I will be voting “no” on November 3rd
Jennifer Hablewitz
In support
As a teacher and resident of the Monona Grove School District, please vote YES to renew the Monona Grove School District’s operational referendum. In the midst of this pandemic, we need each other, and our students need all of us. Teachers are working hard to connect with students in new ways, but the isolation and technology challenges of teaching through a pandemic make that difficult. This time is hard on everyone. It’s hard on students. It’s hard on families. It’s hard on teachers. Now, more than ever, we need to support each other and our students.
The District’s operational referendum has nothing to do with the instructional model. No matter what decisions are made about instruction, resources from the referendum will be needed next school year to ensure there are not teacher layoffs. We should invest in our students and renew the referendum to make sure they have the best possible resources. The current proposed referendum of $3.7m replaces an expiring $2.6m referendum. Adjusted for inflation, the District needs $3.1m to replace the expiring referendum. The additional $600,000 is to make teacher and support staff salaries more competitive. The impact of Covid-19 highlights the role public schools play in supporting families. Please join me in voting YES to renew Monona Grove’s referendum.
Thank you,
Molly Piehler
Cottage Grove
As a public school-based, early childhood speech-language pathologist and an advocate for robust school-community relations, I encourage my neighbors to vote YES to MGSD’s operational referendum.
The role of public schools as an essential service provider for families has never been more apparent than now, as a global pandemic ravages our state and increasingly disrupts the landscape of public education. MGSD staff have gone above and beyond in their attempts to engage students through virtual learning models, build and maintain family connections, deliver meals, and generally serve as “frontline” workers during this exceptional time in our history.
A “Yes” vote to this operational referendum – a renewal of the expiring 2016 referendum – will ensure that MGSD’s current funding will continue without disruption, in order that these critical educational and social services can persist as families face the mounting challenges of learning and connecting with the school community during the COVID-19 crisis.
Should the referendum fail, MGSD teachers and support staff will face layoffs, despite their herculean efforts to adapt to and improve a virtual teaching model for MGSD families this school year. Moreover, the district’s unaddressed, less-than-competitive wages will deter new and innovative educators – an increasingly small pool in this state – from pursuing MGSD as a place to lend their talents.
Passing this referendum will allow MGSD to sustain its significant operational accommodations and adaptations, and will alleviate in part the extraordinary burden that teachers – like many in our community – have had to bear during the pandemic. Please join me in voting YES to MGSD’s referendum on or before November 3.
Molly Grupe
Monona city councilor
As a parent and teacher in the Monona Grove School District, I hope you’ll join me in voting YES to renew the Monona Grove School District’s operational referendum. I believe we all want strong public schools and the best educational opportunities for our students. Now is the time to come together and make sure students continue to have the resources they need. While the District faces challenging decisions and divided parents, one thing is clear, virtual learning is so hard because it highlights what an important role school plays in our lives.
We should not connect the referendum with virtual learning. The District’s operational referendum has nothing to do with the District’s instructional model. No matter what decisions are made about instruction, resources from the referendum will be needed next school year. Without a referendum, the District is facing $3.1 million in budget cuts. Those cuts will hurt students. Please join me in voting YES to renew Monona Grove’s referendum.
Thank you,
Missy Moreau
Cottage Grove
As a parent of students in the Monona Grove School District, I would like to write and express my support for our upcoming referendum. From my firsthand experience as a parent, I can tell you that the district staff have worked hard to keep our students learning and growing in our buildings and now virtually. We have always had incredibly dedicated teachers who work tirelessly to build connections with students and families, to make sure students make all end of year goals, and also stay up to date in their own learning, especially now that the students are learning virtually. Because I would like Monona Grove to continue to work at this high level of education, I want to urge everyone in Monona to please vote YES to renew the Monona Grove School District’s operational referendum.
First, I understand that there is a lot of confusion around why we are voting on the referendum at this point in time. Although we are in a virtual learning environment, this referendum has nothing to do with the District’s instructional model. These referendum dollars are for next school year, when it is expected that students will go back to face to face instruction. Without a referendum, teachers will be laid off. No matter the instructional model, that would be bad for students. Those who are choosing to hold the referendum hostage only hurts students and teachers who have no control over the instructional model. Parents are divided and the district faces difficult choices, but not supporting students is the wrong choice. We should all be able to agree that students deserve our support.
Next, there is a lot of misinformation out about the referendum. It is not all new revenue; it’s a renewal of an expiring referendum. The current proposed referendum of $3.7m replaces an expiring $2.6m referendum. Adjusted for inflation, the District needs $3.1m to replace the $2.6, the other $600,000 is to make teacher and support staff salaries more competitive. If the referendum fails, it will mean teacher and support staff layoffs. A YES vote will ensure the District’s current funding continues without interruption, provide critical technology and virtual learning resources, and support students during the Covid-19 crisis.
Lastly, I would like to pass on my support for our teachers and staff. During this unprecedented time, District staff have worked hard to support all students and families. Monona Grove educators are going above and beyond, and this is our chance to show our support. From delivering meals to engaging students through virtual instruction and striving to build family connections while we remain isolated, this crisis has highlighted the importance of our schools.
Please join me and all the community members who support our teachers and support staff so they can continue to support our students. Passing this referendum is vital to the District’s ability to keep our students learning no matter what happens. Teachers can’t wait to be back in the classroom as soon as it’s safe to do so. Please support teachers like they support our kids. The impact of Covid-19 highlights the role public schools play in supporting families.
Please join me in voting YES to renew Monona Grove’s referendum.
Thank you,
Angie Mortensen
Monona
