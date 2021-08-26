Monona Grove girls golf fifth at Oak Ridge

Lauren Reed
Lauren Reed hits a shot at Oak Ridge on Thursday, Aug. 19. Reed and teammate, Kaylyn McQueeney, shot the lowest score (93) for the Silver Eagles.
Monona Grove earned a fifth-place finish with a team score of 293 at the Oak Ridge Best Ball Invitational on Thursday, Aug. 20.
“We’ve got six freshmen out and a couple playing here today and our seniors have looked pretty solid to start the year, so we’re in a really good place,” said Monona Grove head coach Matt Andringa.
In the best ball format, players were put into pairs where the lowest score on each hole between the two golfers was used. Lauren Reed and Kaylyn McQueeney shot a 93 through 18 holes, the lowest score for the Silver Eagles.
“For a freshman, she’s extremely consistent,” said Andringa about Reed. “Her swing is pretty natural, she strikes the ball very well and she played a ton over the summer, so she came in pretty much warmed up and ready to go.”
Reed and McQueeney earned pars on holes three, five, ten and eleven. Alex Hayes and Josie Gennerman scored a 98 for the round, aided by pars on the eighth and fourteenth holes.
Alex Hayes
Alex Hayes hits a tee shot at Oak Ridge on Thursday, Aug. 19. Hayes earned medalist honors at the Beaver Dam Invitational.
Hayes, who earned the number one golf spot, “is a very good teammate,” said Andringa. “She’s making everyone laugh and they’re having a good time and she’s earned it. She’s been in it for four years and she’s gotten progressively better every year.”
Brianna McCosky and Kaylee Powers ended their round with a 102. The Silver Eagles match against DeForest on Monday, Aug. 23 was postponed due to rain.
Team scores: Janesville Craig 250, Oregon 263, Milton 269, Madison West 286, Monona Grove 293, Fort Atkinson 298, Mukwonago 300, Janesville Parker 309, McFarland 315, Watertown 339.
Beaver Dam
The Silver Eagles picked up their first dual meet win in two years with a 206-232 victory over Beaver Dam on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Alex Hayes earned medalist honors after shooting a 43 on a par-36. Hayes earned pars on the 14th hole and 18th hole.
Lauren Reed shot a 46, with pars on holes 14 and 18. Josie Gennerman carded a 55 and Kaylee Powers scored a 62.
Stoughton Scramble
At the Stoughton Scramble, the Monona Grove Silver Eagles scored a one-over for the round on Tuesday, Aug. 17. Coach Andringa said that is the lowest team play score he has seen in four years as head coach.