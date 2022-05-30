Cottage Grove home talent hits four homers in win vs Rio

Four different players on Cottage Grove's home talent team hit a home run, and every player got at least one hit, in a Firemen 13-10 victory over Rio on Monday, May 30.
Dan Karlin-Kamin led off the game with a solo homer. Graham Schroeder-Gasser hit a two-run blast to score Pete Strommen, giving the Firemen a 3-0 lead after the top of the first inning.
The Firemen scored twice in the second, when Mitch Kelsey scored on a single from Strommen and Paul Patten knocked in Alan Myrold on a single as the Firemen pushed their lead to 5-0.
After Rio scored a run in the second, Kelsey scored on an RBI single from Myrold. In the top of the fourth, Jacob Cates hit a two-run homer, scoring Schroeder-Gasser as Cottage Grove pushed further ahead at 8-1.
Rio did not go away quietly, charging back into the game with seven runs in the sixth inning, tying the game at 8-8.
Myrold put the Fireman back out in front with a solo homer in the top of the seventh. After Bob Blakley took over in relief and pitched a scoreless seventh, the Firemen added four more in the eighth, aided by a two-run single from Myrold, scoring Nick Herbig and Ryan Knudtson.
Rio scored twice in the ninth, but Cottage Grove ended the game with a strikeout for the 13-10 victory.
Myrold went four-for-four with three RBIs and Blakley pitched over three innings in relief, giving up two runs on five strikeouts.
Cottage Grove is 2-2 on the season.
Cottage Grove 13, Rio 10
Cottage Grove 3 2 1 2 0 0 1 4 0 — 13 21 2
Rio 0 1 0 0 0 7 0 0 2 — 10 12 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — CG: Dimmig (6.2-9-8-6-2-1), Blakley (W; 3.1-3-2-1-5-0), R: S. Plenty (2.1-9-6-6-2-1), T. Kearney (L; 5.1-7-3-3-1-1), Prochnow (1.1-4-4-4-3-2).