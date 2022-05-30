 Skip to main content
COTTAGE GROVE HOME TALENT

Cottage Grove home talent hits four homers in win vs Rio

  • Updated

Four different players on Cottage Grove's home talent team hit a home run, and every player got at least one hit, in a Firemen 13-10 victory over Rio on Monday, May 30.

Dan Karlin-Kamin led off the game with a solo homer. Graham Schroeder-Gasser hit a two-run blast to score Pete Strommen, giving the Firemen a 3-0 lead after the top of the first inning.

The Firemen scored twice in the second, when Mitch Kelsey scored on a single from Strommen and Paul Patten knocked in Alan Myrold on a single as the Firemen pushed their lead to 5-0.

After Rio scored a run in the second, Kelsey scored on an RBI single from Myrold. In the top of the fourth, Jacob Cates hit a two-run homer, scoring Schroeder-Gasser as Cottage Grove pushed further ahead at 8-1.

Rio did not go away quietly, charging back into the game with seven runs in the sixth inning, tying the game at 8-8.

Myrold put the Fireman back out in front with a solo homer in the top of the seventh. After Bob Blakley took over in relief and pitched a scoreless seventh, the Firemen added four more in the eighth, aided by a two-run single from Myrold, scoring Nick Herbig and Ryan Knudtson.

Rio scored twice in the ninth, but Cottage Grove ended the game with a strikeout for the 13-10 victory.

Myrold went four-for-four with three RBIs and Blakley pitched over three innings in relief, giving up two runs on five strikeouts.

Cottage Grove is 2-2 on the season.

Cottage Grove 13, Rio 10

Cottage Grove 3 2 1 2 0 0 1 4 0 — 13 21 2

Rio 0 1 0 0 0 7 0 0 2 — 10 12 0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — CG: Dimmig (6.2-9-8-6-2-1), Blakley (W; 3.1-3-2-1-5-0), R: S. Plenty (2.1-9-6-6-2-1), T. Kearney (L; 5.1-7-3-3-1-1), Prochnow (1.1-4-4-4-3-2).

Leading hitters — CG: Myrold 4x4 (HR), Schroeder-Gasser HR, Patten 3x6, Karlin-Kamin HR, 2B, Cates HR; R: Kearney 2x5 (HR), Henke 2x4 (2B), Jenkins 2x4.

