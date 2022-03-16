Max Unitan and Tyson Turner selected to Badger-East All-Conference team

Monona Grove senior forward Max Unitan carries the puck up the ice against McFarland. Unitan was named to the Badger-East All-Conference second team after leading the Silver Eagles with 19 goals scored this season.
A pair of Monona Grove boys hockey players were selected to the Badger-East All Conference team.
Senior forward Max Unitan capped off his senior season by being named to the second team. Unitan led the team with 38 points, scoring a team-high 19 goals and adding 19 assists. Unitan scored a season-high five goals against Stoughton.
“He was a big part of every game, not only with his scoring, but with his leadership,” said Monona Grove head coach Brian Loeck.
Sophomore forward Tyson Turner was selected as an honorable mention, scoring 14 goals and adding 11 assists. Turner scored 10 goals in the final eight regular season games for the Silver Eagles, scoring a hat trick against Milton.
“Ty was a game-changer towards the end of the season for us. He started out pretty rough, he broke his hand in the first game, came back around the Culver’s Cup and then came down with COVID, so we really didn’t get Ty back until the last quarter of the season,” said Loeck.
Unitan and Turner led the Silver Eagles to a record of 9-16. Unitan, along with Gavin Pautsch, Brandon Warnke, Alex Hanfeld, Daniel Hawker, Jack Seifert, Brandon Engleson and Devon Hesthaven graduate from the program.