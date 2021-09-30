You are the owner of this article.
MONONA GROVE GIRLS TENNIS

Lee and Perkins win singles, Monona Grove girls tennis second at Badger Conference Championship

  • 1 min to read
Ava Lee

Ava Lee won the No. 3 singles championship at the Badger East Conference Championship on Friday, Sept. 24. 

At the Badger East Conference Tournament, Monona Grove finished second on Friday, Sept. 24.

Ava Lee won No. 3 singles, defeating Sophia Shave of Beaver Dam (6-0,6-0), Lily Oiler of Watertown (6-3, 6-3) and Ely Liu of Waunakee (6-2, 7-5).

Riley Perkins won No. 4 singles, besting Hannah Kim of Milton (6-0, 6-1), Rylee Bilgrien of Watertown (6-0, 6-1) and Caitlin Grommon of Waunakee (6-4, 7-5).

Eliza Martin won two matches at No. 1 singles, overtaking Sierra Jelinek of Fort Atkinson/Cambridge (6-2, 6-3), Danielle Krakow of Watertown (5-7, 6-3, 10-5), before losing to Claire Jaeger of Waunakee (6-0, 6-1).

Mary Clark also won two matches at No. 2 singles, winning against Ida DeVries of Beaver Dam (6-0, 6-0) and Kaiya Hegarty of DeForest (6-1, 7-5) before dropping a match to Gretchen Lee of Waunakee (7-6(5), 6-1).

Marissa Light and Kate Walsh won two matches at No. 1 doubles, beating Abby Kueng and Kate Bucklin of Milton (6-1, 6-1) and Emily Gable and Brooklyn Torres of Beaver Dam (6-4, -,-). Danielle Rogers and Jadyn Statz of Waunakee won No. 1 doubles (6-2, 6-0) over Light and Walsh.

Paige Hanson and Emily Clevidence defeated Ella Beckler and Holly Garber of Milton and Ashley Hegarty (6-1, 6-1) and Elle Bierman of DeForest (6-2, 7-5) at No. 2 doubles. Anna Loken and Sophie Schnaubelt of Waunakee defeated Hanson and Clevidence (6-2, 6-3) for No.2 doubles.

At No. 3 doubles, Leah Plourd and Aidyn Bussan lost (6-2, 6-1) to Lily Gifford and Sophie Mattke of Watertown.

Team scores: Waunakee 19, Monona Grove 14, Watertown 10, DeForest 6, Stoughton 5, Beaver Dam 2, Milton 0, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 0.

