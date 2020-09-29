Deerfield will be celebrating a distanced version of Homecoming Week this year, with activities that students can do even though they are still learning virtually.
The Deerfield School District announced last week students can participate in dress-up days, a drive-up s’mores pick-up, a spirit walk and a reverse parade for seniors.
Deerfield Middle-High School principal Brett Jacobson said the events are meant to celebrate the senior class and engage the community.
“Everyone has worked so hard during the first month of our virtual at-home learning that we wanted to get creative as to how we could mix in some of the nonacademic aspects of school that we all look forward to,” Jacobson said. “Our teachers and students are looking forward to a fun week and hope the rest of the community is as well.”
A release from the school district said the Deerfield High School student council also envisions holding a “more traditional homecoming” this spring.
This year’s theme is “Find your direction,” with each grade level assigned a different direction.
The dress-up days are “Frozen Tundra Day” on Oct. 5, “California Dreaming Surf’s Up Day” on Oct. 6, “New York State of Mind Day” on Oct. 7, “Yee Haw Day” on Oct. 8 and “Demon Spirit Day” on Oct. 9.
There will also be a drive-through treat pick-up on Oct. 6 from 6-7 p.m. at the high school, 300 Simonson Blvd. The first 300 students of any grade level will receive a s’mores treat bag.
“Even though we can’t be together for our traditional bonfire, we have put together some Demon treats for your own campfire,” the homecoming events schedule said.
On Oct. 8, from 6-7 p.m, students can join a spirit walk around the block of the high school, wearing beads and enjoying chalk drawings. Parents need to accompany elementary school students on the walk, and masks and social distancing are required.
And the Class of 2021 will have a reverse parade on Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m. Deerfield High School seniors will be stationed in the high school parking lot, and community members can make signs, decorate their cars and drive through the parking to honor the seniors. Masks will be required.
School buildings will not be open for the drive-up events, and no walk-ups will be allowed, the event schedule said.
Students in any grade can also participate in a coloring contest for Homecoming Week. Families can pick up coloring pages from the Deerfield High School or Deerfield Elementary School vestibules, and turn them in by Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. Winners in each school level will win prizes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.