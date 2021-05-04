Senator Melissa Agard (D-Madison) has announced seven listening sessions across the 16th Senate District.

On Thursday, May 6:

10 a.m.

Sun Prairie, Sheehan Park, west shelter, 1357-1365 Linnerud Drive

11:30 a.m.

Cottage Grove, Fireman’s Park, baseball diamond pavilion

241 Clark St.

1 p.m.

Pleasant Springs, Rolling Meadows Park, 2731 Rolling View Road

2:30 p.m.

McFarland, McDaniel Park, 4806 McDaniel Lane

On Friday, May 7:

12 p.m.

Madison, Cherokee Mash Conservation Park, North, 6098 N. Sherman Ave.

1:30 p.m.

Monona, Winnequah Park Pavilion, playground gazebo, Nichols Road and near Winnnequah Road

3 p.m.

Fitchburg, McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road

