Senator Melissa Agard (D-Madison) has announced seven listening sessions across the 16th Senate District.
On Thursday, May 6:
10 a.m.
Sun Prairie, Sheehan Park, west shelter, 1357-1365 Linnerud Drive
11:30 a.m.
Cottage Grove, Fireman’s Park, baseball diamond pavilion
241 Clark St.
1 p.m.
Pleasant Springs, Rolling Meadows Park, 2731 Rolling View Road
2:30 p.m.
McFarland, McDaniel Park, 4806 McDaniel Lane
On Friday, May 7:
12 p.m.
Madison, Cherokee Mash Conservation Park, North, 6098 N. Sherman Ave.
1:30 p.m.
Monona, Winnequah Park Pavilion, playground gazebo, Nichols Road and near Winnnequah Road
3 p.m.
Fitchburg, McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road
