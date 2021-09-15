Monona home talent drops final game to Sauk Prairie

After a summer-long season and a championship tournament run, the Monona Braves played their last game of the 2021 Home Talent season, losing 6-3 to the Sauk Prairie Twins on Sunday, Sept. 12.
The Monona Braves manager said that although the season started before Memorial Day, and stretched until after Labor Day, the season flew. However, players kept their enthusiasm throughout.
“I can still vividly remember the first game we played this year and seeing the smiles on everybody’s face,” said Monona Braves manager Vince Schmitz. “They always say that the first pitch of the season has the most eyes on it, and for this team, I think the first pitch and all the way through the last pitch had a lot of eyes on it. People were excited all-year around to play.”
The Braves scored twice in the top of the second inning to take the early lead. Casey Seelow walked and then scored after Beau Goff hit an RBI double off the center field wall. Jordan Carlson drove in Goff after hitting an RBI single.
An RBI single by Shawn Held helped push the Monona lead to 3-0 in the top of the fourth. In the bottom of the fourth, Braves starting pitcher Corey Schmidt recorded back-to-back punch-outs to escape a jam with runners on first and second and one out.
In the fifth inning, Andy Swanson, who replaced Schmidt on the mound, got out with no runs scored after Sauk Prairie put a runner on first and second with two outs.
However, Monona couldn’t escape the sixth inning which allowed Sauk to take the lead after scoring four runs. The big play was a no-doubt three-run home run over the center-field fence, giving Sauk Prairie the 4-3 lead.
The best chance for the Braves came in the seventh inning when two runners reached scoring position. However, back-to-back strikeouts shut down the rally. Two runs by the Twins later helped them take the 6-3 victory.
“It was a good game. It was unfortunate that we had to play under these circumstances with the way the final four works, but I’m appreciative of the guys who came out. Sauk came out and played hard and you appreciate playing good talent at the end of the season...I’m happy we went out there and did that today,” said Schmitz.
The Monona Braves end the season with a record of 12-4 as the Eastern Section champions and a final four qualifier. The Stoughton Merchants defeated the Belleville Raiders to complete the sweep of the round-robin tournament, won the 2021 Home Talent Sunday Championship Series.