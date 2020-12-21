Five classic children’s holiday tales are brought to life by local adults and students representing eight Madison area schools, Madison Youth Choirs and Children’s Theater of Madison in Wisconsin Public Radio’s (WPR) “A Children’s Holiday Special From Chapter A Day” Dec. 21, 22, 24 and 25.

“This project started as a simple ‘Chapter A Day’ (CAD) piece featuring multi-cultural children’s holiday books read by children with some music sung by children,” said Michele Good, executive producer of CAD. “My hope is that people who listen to this special who, like me, aren't familiar with these books, will fall in love with them and incorporate them into their family holiday traditions.”

From a screaming latke to folded silver cranes to a hungry coyote’s search for a hot meal, “A Children’s Holiday Special” explores Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza and Native American stories through children’s voices. The books featured are “The Latke Who Couldn’t Stop Screaming: A Christmas Story” by Lemony Snicket, “Tree of Cranes” by Allen Say, “Seven Spools of Thread: A Kwanza Story” by Angela Shelf Medearis, “Nine Days to Christmas: A Story of Mexico” by Marie Hall Ets and Aurora Labastida, and “Coyote Christmas: A Lakota Story” by SD Nelson.

“A Children’s Holiday Special” airs on The Ideas Network Dec. 21 & 22 at 12:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on “Chapter A Day.” It also will be broadcast at 4 p.m. Christmas Eve and 8 a.m. Christmas Day. WPR’s NPR News & Music stations will air it on Christmas Day at 2 p.m. Details on the books, adult and student actors can be found at wpr.org/kidsholiday.

Participating Students

Calvin Branum, Middleton High School

Miranda Garcia-Dove, Madison West High School

Nicolette “Nico” Avery Fulwilder, Velma Hamilton Middle School

Mari Garey, Monona Grove High School

Jayquan Jaeger, Madison LaFollette High School

Sebastian “Sebby” LeBarron, Edgewood Campus School

Davi Leal, Eagle School

Lola Hernandez Mendoza, Madison Memorial High School

Walker Stephenson, Madison Country Day School

Adult Narrators

Carly Lincoln, Verona

Lisa Spierer, Madison

Jackie Tabares, Rockland, Mass.

NayMyo Win, Middleton

Cynthia Woodland, Madison

Tags

Load comments