A vehicle pursuit that began in the Town of Cottage Grove ended in a high speed crash and serious injuries late Thursday morning.

Just before noon Thursday morning, a Dane County Sheriff's Deputy reported attempting to stop a speeding Acura sedan on Vilas Road near County Highway BB in the Town of Cottage Grove. Driving at 67 miles per hour in a 35 mile-per-hour zone initially, the driver sped up to higher than 90 miles per hour as the deputy pursued, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Two minutes after the chase began, the vehicle then allegedly rear-ended a truck at the intersection of BB and Sprecher Road in the city of Madison.

The driver of the Acura being pursued, a 16-year-old male from Waterloo, was transported to UW Hospital with serious injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office. The driver of the truck, a 74-year-old man, sustained minor injuries.

The Acura, a 2010 model, was stolen from the city of Madison on Oct. 7. The Madison Police Department is investigating the crash. The investigation by the Sheriff's Office is also ongoing, with preliminary charges including eluding and operating a vehicle without owner's consent, as well as several traffic citations.

Dane County Sheriff's Lt. Gordan Bahler said the department does not currently have information about whether the driver of the vehicle stole the car last week.

