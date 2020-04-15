Monona Grove High School athlete Jennifer Gorton has been named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All Star Team.
Gorton will be a member of the South team for Division 2.
“It is an honor to be named a participant in the WBCA All-Star games as this event showcases seniors of each division who possess great talent and tremendous character,” she said.
The WBCA All-Star games started in 1978, and the purpose of these games is to raise funds to help fight against childhood cancer. Since 1978, the WBCA has donated more than $2.8 million to the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer) to combat childhood cancer.
When the games started, the success rate of saving a child with cancer was near 10 percent. Now, the success rate of saving a child is up to around 80 percent.
Camp Waubeek in Wisconsin Dells will also benefit from the fundraiser. Camp Waubeek is an Easter Seals camp that benefits campers of all ages with disabilities.
To make a donation to support Gorton, visit www.wisbca.org/allstar-game/donation-banner/.
The WBCA All Start Games will be played at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells on Friday, June 19.
