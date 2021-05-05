Monona Grove 4
La Follette 0
The Monona Grove Silver Eagles kicked off the postseason on a high note with a 4-0 defeat of Madison La Follette. Senior forward Muhammed Kambi added two goals while senior forward Connor Bracken had two assists.
Kambi scored first for the Silver Eagles with an assist from Bracken in the 11th minute. Then Bracken added a goal before the half to give the Silver Eagles a 2-0 lead.
Senior forward Gaston Marchetti added a goal in the 46th minute to give MG a 3-0 lead. The goal was assisted by senior midfielder Lawson Ruesch. Later in the half, Kambi provided some insurance with another goal to give the Silver Eagles a 4-0 playoff victory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.