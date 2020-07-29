Weichert affiliated offices in the Madison area have recently added the following individuals to their team: Erin Sobek and Youssef Abbadi, at Weichert, Realtors - Lakepoint, 2045 Atwood Ave., Suite 105, Madison.

Each Weichert franchised office is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc.

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates has offices serving more than 350 markets in 41 states.

