Weichert affiliated offices in the Madison area have recently added the following individuals to their team: Erin Sobek and Youssef Abbadi, at Weichert, Realtors - Lakepoint, 2045 Atwood Ave., Suite 105, Madison.
Each Weichert franchised office is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc.
Weichert Real Estate Affiliates has offices serving more than 350 markets in 41 states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.