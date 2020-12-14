The City of Monona, in collaboration with the Monona Fire Department and the Monona East Side Business Alliance has announced a food drive to benefit St. Stephen’s Food Pantry in Monona.

“As COVID 19 continues to impact our local economy, we are seeing increasing numbers of local residents who do not have enough to eat," Monona Mayor Mary O'Connor, who organized the food drive along with City Councilor Kathy Thomas, said. "Local food pantries are having difficulty meeting the demand for supplies to meet those needs. I am happy that the city, MESBA and the Monona Fire Department are working together to help fill the gap for one of them.”

Contributions of non-perishable food, personal items, paper products, baby food and diapers are appreciated. Donation barrels are located at the following locations:

Cozy Home – 6330 Monona Drive

Hoey Apothecary – 4002 Monona Drive

Monona Yoga – 5734 Monona Drive

Tabby & Jacks – Lake Edge Shopping Center

True Coffee – The Current, 800 W. Broadway, Ste 900

Monona City Hall – 5211 Schluter Road

Monona Public Library – 1000 Nichols Road( under the overhang at the Healy Lane entrance during daytime hours)

Any local businesses interested in serving as a donation site should email MayorO’Connoratmoconnor@ci.monona.wi.us

