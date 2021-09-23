You are the owner of this article.
MONONA GROVE GIRLS SWIM

Monona Grove girls swim defeats DeForest 105-65

  • 1 min to read

Monona Grove continued its trend of wins in dual meets with a 105-65 victory over DeForest on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

In the 200-yard medley relay, junior Morgan Heilman, freshman Breleigh Ganshert, sophomore Tessa Gordon and freshman Audrey Schoenherr took first with a time of one minute and 53.06 seconds. Heilman won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:01.23.

Gordon (2:20.27) won the 200-yard individual medley. Schoenherr (25.72) just beat out Ganshert (25.85) for first place in the 50-yard freestyle. Schoenherr also won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:00.27.

Ganshert won the 100-yard freestyle at 57.07, beating out Olivia Miller (57.77) of DeForest. Freshman Audrey Garrett won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:47.33.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Ganshert, Heilman, sophomore Kelley Ryan and freshman Brynn Jondle (1:43.79) took first place. Schoenherr, Gordon, Jondle and Heilman (3:47.04) won the 400-yard freestyle relay.

