Emma Lee records eight RBIs in a Monona Grove softball wins against Waunakee; MG loses to Jefferson

A three-run bottom of the seventh inning was not enough as the Monona Grove softball team lost 5-4 to Jefferson on Thursday, May 19.
Jefferson, the top-ranked team in Division 2, took a 3-0 lead after the top of the fourth inning. The Silver Eagles cut the lead to 3-1 when senior Emma Lee hit a single to score senior Harper Mayfield.
After Jefferson scored twice in the seventh, Monona Grove trailed 5-1 entering their final chance to bat. Senior Paige Hanson hit a single and Lee walked, bringing up junior Dani Lucey.
Lucey hit a triple which scored the seniors, making the score 5-3. Sophomore Ava Hackel drove in Lucey on an RBI groundout to cut the lead to 5-4.
With one out, senior Lexi Chapman reached first after getting hit by a pitch. However, a foul bunt with two strikes forced an out and a foul pop-out ended the Silver Eagles' chance with the tying run on first base.
Monona Grove finishes the regular season with a record of 17-5 and a conference record of 12-3. The Silver Eagles drew the two seed in the Division 1 playoffs and will face the winner of 7th-seeded Holmen and 10th-seeded Waunakee at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 26.
Leading hitters — MG: Lucey 3B, Hanson 1x3, Darwin 1x3; J: Mengel 2x4, Serdynski 2x4, Dempsey 1x4.
Monona Grove 13, Baraboo 3
Senior Emma Lee hit one-third of her season’s RBI total in a Monona Grove 13-3 win over Baraboo on Tuesday, May 17.
Lee, who finished the game with eight RBIs, has hit 24 RBIs so far this season. Lee reached on an error in the top of the first inning, which scored a run. Lee then hit a two-run double in the second and smacked a grand slam in the third as the Silver Eagles took an 11-1 lead.
Senior Paige Hanson went two-for-three with two RBIs, while sophomore Ava Hackel drove in a run. Junior Lindsey Ritzema pitched two innings, giving up one run on two hits.