Monoa Grove School Board members voted 6-0 Wednesday, April 8, to delay action on a developer’s agreement with the village Cottage Grove – an agreement that is necessary for the construction of a new elementary school.
Member Dean Bowles was absent from the virtual meeting and did not vote on the motion.
“This version of the agreement delays but not does not eliminate the village’s requirements regarding the school district to pay for the full completion of Buss Road,” attorney Chad Wade explained to the board. “And it delays but does not eliminate the requirement to install streets and utilities along the northeast corner of the property.”
Cottage Grove trustees approved the agreement at a meeting Monday, April 6. The district will build the school on the east side of Buss Road and west of Glacial Drumlin School.
In July, village officials told school officials the cost for the full build-out of Buss Road to a four-lane boulevard would be about $1.1 million. There would also be costs associated with the extension of Pheasant Run on the district’s northeast property line, as well as $38,000 to run water line to the adjacent Blair property through southeastern part of the district property.
Board member Peter Sobol questioned the 60-foot right-of-way along Pheasant Run and another 120-foot outlot between the right-of-way and the district property line that is expected to be used for school athletic fields.
“That is way outside the site plan that we agreed to, so this is another thing that is suddenly dropped on us at the last minute,” he said. “Now we have to give up a total of 180 feet of our property, rather than what was – I don’t know – the outlots were originally 15 or 30 feet.”
Superintendent Dan Olson said the original site plan proposed by the district had a smaller easement., but that was not what was approved by the village board. A lack of communication early in the process meant by the new numbers were not reflected on the map presented to the school board by its consultants.
“We don’t have a valid map that we can look at to see what this does to our property,” Sobol said. “I think it’s a theft of district property, This is the first time we’ve seen that 120-foot number, and it simply is not acceptable.”
Board member Susan Fox also expressed concern.
“It does sound like a lot of land to me … lots, outlots, I don’t even know what that means. It’s like just creating another strip of land we can’t use,” she said.
Jerrud Rossing, director of business services, said the lots would be similar to those created on Damascus Trail – lots the district could sell for development.
Sobol asked if the lots were buildable ones, and Olson said that would be clarified with the village.
“Given what’s already happened to us and then to have this thrown on at the last minute, I think it’s pretty significant,” Fox said.
She asked if the $38,000 was part of the $582,000, or if that was additional money.
“To be honest with you, that was something that was in the site plan all along,” Rossing said. “It should have been budgeted for, and from my understanding, our engineers took it out, so I don’t want to say that’s an unexpected cost. That really falls on us. That’s something that has always been part of all the conversations we’ve had with the village.”
He said the district needs to spend the $57 million approved in the 2018 referendum in 2023, so money for the full build-out of Buss Road won’t be available as the full build-out won’t happen until 2025.
That prompted Sobol to ask how the immediate project would be paid for – as the costs were unanticipated – and how the full build-out would be paid for.
Rossing said the district can’t stop 2020 summer projects as contracts are already signed. Officials will need to review proposed renovations as part of 2021 summer work and trim some of those. He said the district might see some cost savings if 2020 summer work comes in under budget.
The full build-out would be up to future school boards to decide how to pay for those costs.
“I don’t like the fact that it’s forcing us because of these unanticipated costs that we couldn’t have anticipated since the village didn’t even discuss these until eight months after the referendum,” Fox said. “It’s hard for me to envision doing that without knowing how this affects any possible use for athletic fields. That was our original thought in buying this much land and in moving our school somewhat south. Now, I don’t know if we can do anything with what’s left.”
