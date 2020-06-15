The Monona Grove School Board voted June 9 to hire Danyelle Wright as the new principal at Cottage Grove School. Wright’s hiring at the special board meeting was at the recommendation of Superintendent Dan Olson.
Wright most recently served as associate principal at Toki Middle School in Madison, with prior administrative experience with the Sun Prairie Area School District. Wright is a doctoral candidate at UW-Madison in the education leadership policy analysis (ELPA) department and anticipates completing her doctorate in December 2020. Wright rose to the top of the field of candidates based on not only her qualifications but also her philosophy and goals, which align with those of the Monona Grove School District, according to a statement from the district.
The 2020-21 school year will serve as a planning year for Wright and current CGS principal Reed Foster as he prepares to move to the new elementary school when it opens in the fall of 2021. This spring, several candidates were screened and interviewed by administrators, teachers and staff; in May, a panel of teachers, staff, parents and community members participated in a virtual forum with each finalist for the position.
“It’s clear that with Mrs. Wright on board, our ongoing efforts to improve the experiences of students in our district will thrive,” Olson said. “We’re proud to welcome her to Monona Grove.”
Wright begins in her new role July 1. Due to current public health orders, meet-and-greet events may be planned for the future.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to work in a collaborative role with principals and other educational leaders to help facilitate and create models of innovation that will propel student performance for all the students at Cottage Grove School, including students who might be marginalized due to their race, disability or economic status.” Wright said.
Julie Musgrove, assistant principal at Northside Intermediate School in Milton, was the other finalist for the job.
