Muhammed Kambi and Exander Rains each scored as the host Monona Grove boys soccer team defeated Stoughton 3-0 in a Badger South game on Thursday.
Kambi opened the scoring on an assist by Lawson Ruesch in the 11th minute.
An own goal in the 51st minute doubled the margin before Rains scored in the 53rd minute, also assisted by Ruesch, for the final margin.
Goalie Oliver Nath stopped one shot for MG (3-1-2).
MONONA GROVE 3, STOUGHTON 0
Stoughton*0*0* —*0
Monona Grove*1*2* —*3
First half — MG: Kambi (Ruesch), 10:00.
Second half — MG: Own goal, 50:00; MG: Rains (Ruesch), 52:00.
Saves: S (Benoy) 1; MG (Nath) 1.
