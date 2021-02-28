Richard Douglas Frost was born in New York state in 1821, and after receiving a good education, working on a farm for a season, running a gingham factory and marrying Sarah Van Anden in 1841, he set out for the west, reaching Wisconsin in 1849. He purchased 140 acres in Sec. 20 of the township of Blooming Grove and began farming the land that had originally belonged to the Ho-Chunk Nation. He permitted them to continue camping on the property.
He also became interested in public life, becoming the town assessor. For 12 years, he represented the town on the County Board of Supervisors. In 1887, he was elected to the state legislature. Among his other interests was serving as Director and Treasurer of the Cottage Grove Fire Insurance Company.
He and his wife had three children: Lewis, Emma and Sarah. All three attended and/or graduated from the University of Wisconsin, as have many of their descendants. Mr. Frost sold his 140-acre farm in 1900 and moved to New York City to live with his daughter, Mrs. Emma Flesh.
When he died in 1907, his body was brought back to Blooming Grove and he is buried in Blooming Grove Cemetery next to his wife who died in 1898. The Frost’s Woods neighborhood in Monona was built on his farmland and his house became The Colonial Inn restaurant – more recently known as Angelo’s, 5801 Monona Drive.
Dr. William Dodge Frost
Dr. William Dodge Frost was born and educated in Minnesota. He came to the University of Wisconsin in 1894 to work with Dr. H.L. Russell in the new field of bacteriology.
He became particularly interested in diagnosing and treating tuberculosis. Seeing the need for a treatment facility, he bought 10 acres along Femrite Drive in 1909, but it took until 1916 to establish Morningside Sanitarium for adults and children with TB.
Dr. L. R. Head became the first medical director and manager, but when Dr. Head died in 1933, Dr. Frost took over his duties and continued to serve Morningside until his retirement in 1952. Morningside closed in 1975 and the buildings are now part of the Tellurian CARE Center. He married Jessie Elwell, had three children and lived on Madison’s west side at 1010 Grant Street. Dr. Frost died in 1957 and is buried next to his wife in Forest Hill Cemetery.
