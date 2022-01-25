Deer-Grove EMS report recommends more paramedics, greater ambulance presence in Cottage Grove

Deer-Grove EMS should work toward hiring eight additional full-time paramedics so it can staff two ambulances around the clock, one in Cottage Grove and one in Deerfield, a consultant told the EMS commission on Jan. 18.
But the communities that fund Deer-Grove EMS may not be ready to make the financial leap required, Public Administration Associates, LLC., of Whitewater, acknowledged in presenting an interim staffing report to the commission.
A first step might be to hire four additional full-time paramedics, Public Administration Associates concluded in its report. That would allow an ambulance staffed by paramedics to always be available 24 hours a day in Cottage Grove, where people and calls are mostly concentrated, and 12 hours day in Deerfield.
A final report is expected to be presented next month.
Communities served by Deer-Grove EMS include the town and village of Cottage Grove and village of Deerfield. The towns of Deerfield and Pleasant Springs also contract for EMS service, without seats on the EMS commission.
Deer-Grove currently has two ambulances in operation. One is staffed by the department’s eight full-time paramedics and alternately parked for two days in Cottage Grove and then two days in Deerfield. Paramedics rotate between stations along with that ambulance.
The rotation between communities, commission members said, was set up intentionally to balance out ambulance and paramedic availability, with a district-wide mindset.
The second ambulance is to be staffed by the EMS district’s 14 LTEs, but their availability is inconsistent, the study found. Thus, it can’t always roll when a call comes in.
“For all intents and purposes, (LTEs) are casual employees with no set work schedule and no set hours. This is not their primary job; they work when they can work,” said Tim Franz, a recently retired Oshkosh fire chief and consultant for Public Administration Associates , who presented the report on Jan. 18. “You are really beholden to the availability of LTE staff, which makes it difficult.”
The EMS commission upped its budget for LTEs in 2021 and again in 2022, rather than adding more full-time paramedics as Chief Eric Lang had sought. The goal was to cover the second ambulance 12 hours a day with LTEs but that goal isn’t always realized with the inconsistent availability, Lang said.
The EMS district also currently has 18 volunteer EMTs, whose availability varies.
And the EMS district has a third, back-up ambulance, that’s not currently in use due to mechanical issues. A replacement has been ordered but its delivery is backlogged due to COVID-19 supply chain issues.
EMS commission members, in discussion during the presentation on Jan. 18 and again at their regular meeting on Jan. 20, were divided on the interim report’s recommendation to shift more ambulance hours and related staff toward Cottage Grove.
Commission members from Cottage Grove said that made sense, with about 65 percent of the EMS district’s calls in the Cottage Grove area and about 60 percent of the district’s population living in the town and village of Cottage Grove.
Were four additional paramedics hired, the expected response time in the Cottage Grove area would drop to less than 8 minutes, 90 percent of the time, the report said.
But commission members from Deerfield spoke out, saying such a plan could leave their community inadequately served half of the time and put the lives of critical care patients in jeopardy.
Deerfield would see a response time similar to Cottage Grove in the hours that it had a staffed ambulance, but that would significantly lengthen at other times, when an ambulance would have to come from Cottage Grove.
“It kind of sucks to be you if you’re having a heart attack,” in Deerfield when an ambulance would be coming from Cottage Grove, said commission member Gary Wieczorek, a member of the Deerfield Village Board.
Wieczorek also said the timing of the proposed 12-hour shifts would be key. Daytime hours might not be best in a community of many commuters, he said.
“Most of our residents are back in the village at night,” Wieczorek said.
Some commissioners also questioned, in an industry in which 24-hour shifts are standard, whether Deer-Grove would find paramedics willing to work 12-hour shifts.
“Anything less than 24 hours, good luck,” said Jerry McMullen, a volunteer with Deer-Grove and Monona’s full-time fire chief.
“I know people in the room here, working for us right now, who don’t want to work 12-hour days,” Lang agreed. “For our industry, that’s not super common.”
Franz acknowledged that the recommendation might not be ideal for Deerfield.
“Is this perfect? No. It’s the best you can do with limited expenditures,” Franz said. “It’s like the concept of triage, doing the best we can for most people.”
“The carrot, if you will on this, is the potential that this is eventually going to evolve into a 24-hour shift,” Franz continued. “There is an understanding that this is one step in the process.”
“These are data-driven recommendations and data isn’t always fair to everyone,” Franz also said. “Looking at the district, how can we do the best for the most?”
Going forward, the report recommended that the EMS commission adopt a suburban response time standard for Cottage Grove and a separate rural response time standard for Deerfield, in line with national standards.
The preliminary report also recommended that the towns of Deerfield and Pleasant Springs pay more for their contracted services.
Commission member Troy Allen, a member of the Cottage Grove Village Board, said he would have liked to see governance addressed in the report. The village of Cottage Grove, Allen said, currently funds about 54 percent of the EMS district’s costs, based on its equalized value. But it only has 2 of 6 voting seats on the commission.
“Is there a more equitable way to look at that?” Allen questioned. “It feels like there needs to be a better correlation between financial contribution and the amount of voting rights that a community has.”
Lang noted that the 3 communities with voting rights are about to renegotiate their intergovernmental agreement, that lays out things like governance and funding structures. That agreement is periodically updated.
“If you were to have a solution that met the needs and specific interests of the village of Cottage Grove, what might that solution be?” Lang asked Allen
Franz also stressed in his presentation that Deer-Grove EMS isn’t broken.
A recent study by the Wisconsin Policy Forum found that, particularly in rural areas, emergency services were “almost in crisis state. Some of your neighbors are really struggling,” Franz said. “You are not in that situation, which is a really good place to be.”
“I don’t know that I have found a workforce, in recent years, that is as comfortable and satisfied with their work environment, as you have here,” Franz continued.
Deer-Grove has a robust training program, highly qualified staff “and a medical director who is very involved, which ensures that you don’t do the bare minimum,” Franz also said.
Public Administration Associates was also hired to concurrently study fire department staffing in Cottage Grove. That report will be completed soon.