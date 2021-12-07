Offers go here

MONONA GROVE BOYS BASKETBALL

Monona Grove boys basketball defeats Edgewood, falls to Oregon

  • 1 min to read

The Silver Eagles took their first loss of the season, falling 80-67 loss to Oregon on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Oregon relied heavily on senior guard Deaken Bush, who dropped 40 points in the win. Senior guard Jordan Hibner led the Silver Eagles with 18 points.

Oregon 80, Monona Grove 67

Oregon — Bush 40, Panzer 19, Taylor 6, Kessenich 6, Brockman 4, Miles 3, Schoenecker 2 Totals 80.

MG — Hibner 18, Bitner 8, Inda 8, Toijala 7, Davis-Troller 5, I. Erb 5, Thomas 4, E. Erb 4, Weise 3, Bahr 3, Wendricks 2

Monona Grove 57

Edgewood 56

Eleven different Silver Eagles scored points on Tuesday, Nov. 30 as Monona Grove hung on for a 57-56 victory over Edgewood.

Trailing at the half 27-24, Monona Grove put up 33 points in the second half, aided by making 16 free throws and shooting 39% from three.

Senior guard Jordan Hibner went 5-12 from deep, collecting eight rebounds on his way to a 28-point performance. Senior forward Elliott Erb grabbed six rebounds, while scoring nine points. Senior forward Anthony Thomas led the team with three assists as he scored seven points.

Junior guard Max Weise added four points, junior guard Joe Otto had two points and senior forwards Rylan Bahr, Jacob Anderson, and Jalen Wendricks each scored two points. Junior guard Eddie Rivera, senior forward Jordan Davis-Troller and sophomore guard Emmett Toijala each hit a free throw to score a point in the win. 

Monona Grove 57, Edgewood 56

Monona Grove 24 33 — 57

Edgewood 27 29 — 56

Monona Grove (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Hibner 4, 5-10, 28, E. Erb 4, 1-3, 9, Thomas 1, 2-3, 7, Weise 0, 1-2, 4, Bahr 0, 2-2, 4, Wendricks 0, 2-2, 2, Anderson 1, 0-0, 2, Otto 1, 0-2, 2, Rivera 0, 1-2, 1, Davis-Troller 0, 1-2, 1, Toijala 0, 1-2, 1 Totals 11, 16-31, 57

Edgewood (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Jimenez 3, 6-7, 14, Schenk 5, 0-0, 12, Krantz 5, 0-2, 11, Deang 4, 0-1, 10, Cose 3, 3-4, 9 Totals 20, 9-15, 56

Three-point goals — MG (Hibner 5, Weise, Thomas), E (Jimenez 2, Schenk 2, Deang 2, Krantz)

Fouled out — MG (Rivera)

Sophomore guard Emmett Toijala was one of 11 players to score for Monona Grove against Edgewood on Tuesday, Nov. 30. 

