The Cottage Grove Lions Club is again sponsoring Stuff the Bus, an event to collect school supplies for children in the community.
Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Piggly Wiggly in Cottage Grove and Pick ’n Save in Monona. Club members will follow current guidelines related to COVID-19– hand hygiene, social distancing and face masks.
Stuff the Bus 2019 was a success with nearly 3,000 items and more than $500 donated. Checks for $215 were given to Winnequah, Taylor Prairie, Glacial Drumlin and Cottage Grove schools as well as Monona Grove High School.
“Whether you donate a single ruler or a case of paper, your donation will make a difference,” said Vicki Krause, co-chair of the event. “Anything you can do will help a child in our community. Whether working at home or going to school, supplies are needed.”
Supplies needed most are wipes, backpacks, binders (1-1/2 to 2 inches), book bags, colored pencils, compasses, crayons, dry erase markers, facial tissues, flash drives, folders, glue bottles, glue sticks, hand sanitizer, highlighters, index cards, markers, signle-subject composition books, loose leaf paper, graphing paper, printer paper, pencil sharpeners, pens, large pink erasers, Post-It notes, rulers, scissors, small staplers, clear tape, non-liquid White Out and resealable plastic bags.
Cash donations are also accepted. Money will be used by the schools to buy supplies throughout the year.
