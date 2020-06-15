To the editor,
As if the taped viewing of the obscenity of Mr. George Floyd’s killing by rogue Minneapolis police officers weren’t sufficiently explicit, the gravitas of that painful incident now apparently needs to be underscored and clarified by TV commentators’ high-sounding words. Lest the stains now in our memories, and on our souls, is insufficient to convey what is already perfectly clear, perfectly depressing, perfectly adequate for a complete understanding of what has happened.
It’s appropriate that a conciliatory and encouraging tone now needs to be expressed, of course, and that prospects of more humane policing throughout our land might be near-at-hand, but we’re now told to look forward to paradigm shifts in law enforcement behaviors, not to mention the noting of a current inflection point in formerly untoward policing.
Enough already. Lest the salient factual element of what has happened be overlooked. To be conveyed just now, if I may, with an autobiographical tidbit.
When I first learned of Mr. Floyd’s death in police custody, I didn’t think much of it. That kind of thing happens often enough, and there was then no hint of an unlawful killing. And even when I saw that videotape, I didn’t know what to make of it. Well, save for the fact that it was odd. Merely very odd.
Because I didn’t understand why the accused wasn’t simply placed on his side, on that concrete, handcuffed, hands-behind-back, later to be put on the back seat of a patrol car, and transported safely to a police station, and detained for a time, an investigation then to ensue. Why all the drama?
Only to understand later that this gent was handcuffed, hands-behind-back, for those eight minutes, thereupon ending in his death. Isn’t that fact alone so very salient, so that other considerations as to circumstance of arrest and detainment be of no particular moment? Linguistic niceties aside?
I cannot help but to conjure a paraphrase of a well-known line penned by (the poet) John Keats. If knowing that Mr. Floyd had been rendered helpless, handcuffed behind his back, for the duration of those eight minutes of deadly torture, is all ye know. It is also all that ye need to know.
Linguistic diversions into paradigms and inflections notwithstanding.
Dick Behling
Cottage Grove
