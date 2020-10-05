Cottage Grove native and Monona Grove High School junior Jacob Frederickson shot an 80 in the first round of the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour event for players age 16-18 at the Brown Deer Park Golf Course in Milwaukee.
He slipped to an 86 in the second round and ended in a tie for eighth place with a 24-over par, 166.
Austin Georger of Appleton was the tournament winner with a 7-over par, 149.
In the boys 11-13 bracket, Cottage Grove eighth grader Noah Frederickson carded a 50-over par, 192 to finish in fifth place, 25 strokes behind the winner., William Lange of Lake Barrington, Ill.
