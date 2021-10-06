Monona Grove football defeated by Mount Horeb/Barneveld

The Monona Grove Silver Eagles will have to wait another week to clinch a playoff berth after the loss of their Homecoming game 26-24 to the Mount Horeb/Barneveld Vikings on Friday, Oct. 1.
After a scoreless first quarter, Mount Horeb/Barneveld returned a fumble 42 yards to give the Vikings a 7-0 lead with 11:01 in the second quarter. With 8:31 left in the second quarter, junior Monona Grove kicker Cuinn Larsh knocked through a 37-yard field goal to cut the lead to 7-3. Mount Horeb/Barneveld added another touchdown as Kolton Schaller found Ethan Steinhoff for a 28-yard pass, putting the Vikings up 14-3 with 4:43 left in the second quarter.
Not letting the Vikings go into the half with the lead, the Silver Eagles offense quickly responded as senior quarterback Kody Cummings threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Tyler Dahlhauser with 4:26 left in the quarter. An extra point by Larsh cut the lead to 14-10.
The Silver Eagles got the ball back with 3:18 left before halftime and quickly put the ball in the endzone. Cummings connected with senior wide receiver Ty Hoier for a 54-yard touchdown pass which put MG up 17-14 after Larsh added the extra point.
A big third quarter helped the Vikings pull ahead for good as Tyler Buechner hit Steinhoff with a 21-yard touchdown pass. Although the extra point was missed, the Vikings went up 19-17 with 9:11 left in the third quarter. Another touchdown by Steinhoff, this one on a 23-yard run, put the Vikings at 26-17 with 5:07 left in the third.
With 1:05 left in the fourth quarter, Monona Grove broke through with a 37-yard touchdown pass from Cummings to senior wide receiver Grant Dahlhauser. Larsh added the extra point to bring the score to 26-24, but the Silver Eagles ran out of time to complete the comeback, falling 26-24.
The win puts Mount Horeb/Barneveld (6-1 overall, 4-1 conference) in sole possession of second place in the Badger Small standings. Monona Grove (5-2 overall, 3-2 conference) sits tied for third with Baraboo and Portage. With playoff implications at stake, the Silver Eagles will travel to Portage (5-2 overall, 3-2 conference) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8.
Cummings went 14 of 26 with 229 passing yards for three touchdowns and two interceptions along with 21 rushing yards. On defense, senior defensive lineman Cody Marron had seven tackles along with a forced fumble. Senior linebacker Pierce Evans had seven tackles as well in the loss.