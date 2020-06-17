The 2020 Monona Public Library summer reading adventure, “A Summer to Imagine Your Story,” is going virtual.
The online program will be filled with fairy tales and folklore, fascinating forests and mysterious lands, super science and other learning activities ... just in a new format.
Register online, read and enter for a chance to win prizes. The adventure runs now through Aug. 31.
New to this year’s program is Beanstack, an online system used to register, log reading and activities, and enter random drawings for prizes, all within the app or online portal.
Register at https://mononalibrary.beanstack.org/reader365.
For a paper reading log, visit herald-independent.com or stop by the library.
Log your reading and activities on Beanstack and earn digital badges and tickets to enter random drawings for a chance to win prizes. If you choose to use a paper reading log, email a photo of the completed reading log to youth@mononalibrary.org or take it in to the Monona Public Library when it reopens to get tickets.
This challenge is sponsored by the Friends of the Monona Public Library.
