It’s been a bumpy road for Dane County school districts this year, as COVID-19 school closures swept the state and many dealt with uncertainty regarding safe reopening plans.
While the fate of what’s left of this school year still hangs in the balance for several districts, the Monona Grove Liberal Arts Charter School of the 21st Century (MG21) is looking ahead.
Enrollment applications for the 2021-22 school year at MG21 are set to open in the first week of January.
While the priority deadline for applications is not until April 5, MG21 staff recommend getting a head start on the enrollment process before the due date rolls around next spring.
Beginning Jan. 5, families can access the six-page application through a link on MG21’s website, mg21.org. In addition to the application packet, students in grades nine through 12 will also need to submit a writing sample.
Once application materials are submitted, prospective students will be invited to an interview with school personnel.
MG21 first opened its doors in 2010 with the hopes of providing a smaller, community-oriented school setting for local students. MG21 Executive Director Rebecca Fox-Blair said the charter school focuses heavily on social emotional growth, community service, and 21st century skills.
Initially a school for grades 10-12 only, MG21 began accepting ninth graders in 2015 and opened for grades six to eight last year.
The school is currently operating on a virtual basis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Neither students nor staff expected to shut down barely a year after opening for middle schoolers, but MG21 personnel are planning on opening back up for in-person learning in 2021.
“We will all be back in the building [next year],” Fox-Blair said. “Our focus on community and relationship building is more natural in a face-to-face setting. We will be able to take class trips, have outside adventures and most importantly, we will be together again.”
Stacy Levin, an administrative assistant at MG21, said students who succeed at the charter school level as opposed to standard public school are generally those who are curious, more self-directed learners.
“Students who thrive here enjoy inquiry-based learning in a smaller educational community,” Levin said. “MG21’s mission is to provide a student-centered educational community for independent learners, which is designed to give students the skills they need to walk their path in life.”
Levin and Fox-Blair also said that while students living outside of Monona or Cottage Grove are welcome to apply, the process is different for non-district families.
Those interested in enrolling at MG21 who live outside of Monona Grove School District limits will need to file the necessary paperwork for open enrollment provided by the state Department of Public Instruction.
