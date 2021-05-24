As the country starts to reopen, working with the cemetery managers, the veterans of Veterans of Foreign Wars Day Post 7591 are inviting the public to honor the men and women of the U. S. Military this Memorial Day.
The post will honor the veterans who have passed over the last two years with a memorial service, the playing of taps and a rifle salute at the following Memorial Day services, which will take place on Monday, May 31:
- 11:15 a.m., Blooming Grove Cemetery – Pflaum Road, Madison
- 12 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery – 401 Femrite Drive, Monona
- 12:45 p.m., Highland Memorial Cemetery, 3054 COUNTY Road BB, Cottage Grove
- 2 p.m., Madison’s Veterans Memorial Park – 4601 Star Spangle Trail, Madison
- 3:00PM, Day Post 7591 – 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison
“I hope that everyone will be able to join us at one or more of the times and locations this year,” a release from VFW 7591 Day Post Memorial Day Coordinator Greg Chille said. “There will be no parade on Memorial Day on Monona Drive this year. We ask that you follow current COVID precautions and social distancing.”