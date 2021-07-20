The Monona Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a vehicle versus building accident on July 15.
At around 9 a.m. the Monona fire and police departments responded to Moygara Road, where crews found a small vehicle inside a garage. Damage was determined to have been done to the garage door and vehicle, estimating around $15,000. No patients were reportedly transported from the scene for injury.
The fire department responded to the accident with multiple units, arriving on the scene in less than three minutes, a release from the Monona Fire Department said.