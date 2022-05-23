Lake Ripley Country Club scores from May 10th, May 17th

Wednesday Night Euchre is back at Lake Ripley Country Club.
Once a month, members gather to have dinner and participate in some friendly euchre competition. On Wednesday, May 18, there were 24 card players who enjoyed dinner and cards.
Jim Teisberg was the overall winner, in second place was Mel Harried, and third place was a tie between Joyce Gehler and Carol Zimbric. Delores Margelofsky took fourth place with Pat New in fifth place. There were 3 loners for the night by Jim Teske and Bernadine Christianson.
The next Euchre night is scheduled for Wednesday, June 15. The night will begin with a social hour at 5 pm, dinner at 6, and cards at 7. A sign up will be posted on the main bulletin board in the club house.
May 17th
The Lake Ripley Country Club Women's Organization hit the links with sunshine and little to no wind on Tuesday, May 17.
The 18-hole golfers played a round not knowing who their partner would be. The top 3 secret partner teams were April Mickelson & Jan Tremain; Wendy Lehr & Sharon Lund; and Cindy Hartman & Sue Repyak.
The top 3 team low putts included Wendy Lehr & Sharon Lund; tied for low putts was Cindy Hartman & Sue Repyak and April Mickelson & Jan Tremain. Conditions were perfect for three players to have sunken approaches—Sharon Lund on the fifth hole and Betty Litscher and Pam Reich both on the 15th hole.
The nine-hole golfers went to work on the back nine today. Sue Adas scored the low net in Flight 1 with Evie Lund taking low putts. In Flight 2, Vickie O’Kane took the low net with a tie for low putts between Lora Kautzer and Jane Spindler.
Mary Heynis took Flight 3 low net honors and Jenny McKittrick scored low putts. Congratulations to Sue Adas, the only LRCCWO golfer to score a birdie on the course today, on the 12th hole.
The top Bridge winners included Virginia Newcomb in first, Carole Wollin in second, Charlene Cederberg in third and Julie Clark in fourth.
Euchre winners included Carol Zimbric in first, Cindy Hartman in second, Pat New in third, Bernadine Christianson in fourth and Marilyn Lueder and Jinx Caucutt tied for fifth.
May 10th
The Lake Ripley Country Club Women's Organization started the golf season on Tuesday, May 10 with pleasant weather.
The 18-hole golfers played a round of low net with low putts.
In the first flight there was a tie between Betty Litscher and Jan Tremain for low net. April Mickelson had low putts. In the second flight, Joyce Gehler was low net with low putts going to Pat Clifford. In the final group, Pam Reich had both low net and low putts.
The nine-hole golfers also started their season with Evie Lund and Nikki Becker tied for first flight low net and low putts went to Mary Ann Zwaska. Virginia Newcomb, Kristina Purdy and Mary Ann Zwaska had a three-way tie in second place low net with a tie for second place low putts between Evie Lund and Marti Tenzer.
Vicki O’Kane took the second flight with low putts going to Sue Adas. Chris Gardenier had both low net and low putts in the third flight.
The top Bridge winners included Virginia Newcomb in first, Carole Wollin in second, Charlene Cederberg in third and Julie Clark in fourth.
Euchre winners included Cindy Hartman in first, Barb Wendt in second, Carol Zimbric in third, Pat New in fourth, Bernadine Christianson in fifth and a tie between Marilyn Lueder and Diane Wilkinson for sixth.