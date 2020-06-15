WPS Health Solutions has joined TriWest Healthcare Alliance in beginning health care delivery under the new Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Community Care Network (CCN) in Region 4, encompassing 13 western U.S. states. WPS is a subcontractor, providing claims processing services for the contract.
Health care delivery began June 8 in Montana and Eastern Colorado and will expand to 11 more states by the end of August 2020.
“WPS is pleased to be able to continue to support our veterans, TriWest and the Department of Veterans Affairs with the highest level of service," said Rani Connely, vice president for WPS Military and Veterans Health.
The Region 4 team at WPS consists of about 350 people, including remote claims processors and staff in West Frankfort, Illinois, and Rothschild, Wisconsin, along with business and technology staff in Monona.
The Community Care Network (CCN) is a network of credentialed community health care providers that work with VA medical professionals. The purpose of CCN is to help ensure veterans are provided the care they need when they are unable to receive that care at a VA medical facility. CCN is designed to strengthen partnerships with community care providers, ensure robust care coordination and improve veterans’ access to health care they have earned through their service.
Once fully implemented by late August 2020, CCN will replace the Patient-Centered Community Care (PC3) Program as the preferred national network VA uses to purchase care for veterans in their community. TriWest’s current network serves as a critical bridge until CCN is fully deployed to ensure veterans continue to receive the care they need.
