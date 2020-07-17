A redevelopment effort in Monona isn’t going quite as well as planned, city officials said, and they are now requesting a change in the boundaries of Tax Increment District (TID) No. 5 to ensure taxpayers aren’t stuck with a huge bill when the district expires.
The TID, created in 2007 to remediate blighted conditions at the site of the former Garden Circle Apartments, is located at Monona Drive and Owen Road. Additional properties were added in hopes that redevelopment interest would be spurred after the development of Heritage Monona on the site.
Those hopes failed to materialize, and with several properties with a lower value today than when the TID began, they have become a financial burden on the financial success of the district. This remains the case even after three years were added to the life of the district; the termination date is in 2037.
Officials are now proposing to remove several parcels from the TID boundaries. The 4.8 acres encompass properties at 200 Owen Road, 208 Owen Road, 300 Owen Road, 5804 Anthony Place and the condos at 5808 Anthony Place.
When the TID was created, these properties had a total value of $4,153,400. Today, they are valued at $3,587,800, which represents a loss in value of $565,600. The most significant decrease is the property at 200 Owen Road, which dropped $400,000, more than 30 percent of its value.
The 9.85 acres that is proposed to remain in the TID have a value today of $22.9 million, an increase of $19.75 million over the $3.2 million it was valued at in 2007.
Marc Houtakker, finance director, said if the district is left alone, it will end about $4.5 million in the red.
However, even with this change, the district still won’t generate enough revenue to pay its outstanding balance.
It will need some cost sharing from TID 6, which is located at South Stoughton Road and Highway 12/18. Created in 2010, this area includes Menards, the UW Health Yahara Clinic and the UnityPoint Health Meriter Clinic.
TID 6 is on track to generate enough revenue it can be a donor district to TID 5. TID 6 will also terminate in 2037.
Houtakker said if the boundaries are changed but funds from the donor district are not utilized, the district will still fall about $3.58 million in the red.
The Community Development Authority will hold a public hearing on the proposed boundary change at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at City Hall. The meeting will be held via Zoom.
